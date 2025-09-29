Oklahoma to Don Throwback Look Against Kent State
Oklahoma is going to turn the clock back against Kent State.
The Sooners teased a return of their throwback uniforms on social media on Monday, which is a look OU rolled out last year against Houston.
Last year, OU debuted a uniform that paid tribute to the Oklahoma teams from 1946-1956.
The look sported a white helmet with a singular red stripe down the center and no logo on either side.
The tops of the uniform consist of a crimson jersey with white numerals and a white tri-stripe on the shoulder sleeves.
"Sooners" did not adorn the front of the jersey, as Oklahoma only sported the Jordan Brand logo and the Southeastern Conference patch.
OU wore white pants with crimson stripes to complete the look.
Oklahoma won the contest with Houston 16-12 in the throwback uniforms last year.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Oklahoma Lands 4-star Defensive Back, Builds on 2027 Recruiting Momentum
- Poll Report: Oklahoma Moves Into AP Top 5 After Bye Week
- With Two Huge Commits for 2027, Brent Venables Has Brought In-State Recruiting Back at Oklahoma
The No. 5-ranked Sooners will host Kent State for the second time ever on Saturday.
Oklahoma won the first meeting between the two programs 33-3 in 2022. That victory marked the second win of the Brent Venables era in Norman.
Saturday's contest will also serve as the first start for sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. in 2025.
He will be thrust into action following last week's news that starter John Mateer had to undergo an operation on his throwing hand after sustaining and injury in the first half of OU's 24-17 victory over the Auburn Tigers.
Hawkins played in seven games last year, making four starts.
He took over for Jackson Arnold late in the Sooners' SEC opener against Tennessee, then he started OU's road trip to Auburn where the program picked up its first SEC conference victory.
Hawkins also led the Sooners onto the field in a loss against Texas and at home against South Carolina before Arnold was re-inserted into the starting lineup.
Hawkins did return to the starting lineup for the Armed Forces Bowl, however, where he completed 28-of-43 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 61 yards on 17 carries.
A pair of Sooners are expected to make their season debuts on Saturday as well.
Cornerback Eli Bowen is hoping to return to the lineup after a breakout freshman campaign in 2024. He's been working his way back from injury since spring football.
Wide receiver Javonnie Gibson also hopes to play a role when the game between the Sooners and the Golden Flashes kicks off on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer sustained a leg injury in the final week of spring practice, but he turned heads throughout the program when healthy during the spring.