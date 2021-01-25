Oklahoma's Top 20 recruiting what-ifs, No. 10: Jameel Owens

Owens was the top player in Oklahoma and one of the best receivers in the country when he signed with OU out of Muskogee

Jameel Owens bio in the 2008 OU media guide

Jameel Owens had plenty of options when he chose to play football at Oklahoma.

Baseball was among them.

But Owens signed to play wide receiver for Bob Stoops and Jay Norvell at OU, choosing the Sooners over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Tennessee.

He spent two years at OU — he played as a true freshman in 2008 and caught four passes for 44 yards, then redshirted in 2009 — before transferring to the University of Tulsa to be closer to his ailing mother.

Owens was a Scout and Rivals 4-star at Muskogee, OK, a Parade All-American, a U.S. Army All-American and one of the top 50 prospects in the nation rated by Sports Illustrated. Rivals and Scout both ranked him as the No. 1 player in the state, and he was ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver in the nation behind names like Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Jonathan Baldwin and Michael Floyd.

As a four-year starter at Muskogee, Owens had 167 receptions for 3,444 yards and 45 touchdowns. During his senior year, he had 59 catches for 994 yards and 10 TDs.

In 2010 at TU, Owens caught 18 passes for 246 yards and six touchdowns. He finished his college career by transferring to NAIA Bacone College in his hometown of Muskogee.

Today Owens is starting his fifth year as owner and operator of Triple J’s Weed Control, a pest control and lawn service in Norman.