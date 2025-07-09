OU Depth Chart: Position Battles Will Rage Throughout Camp Along Oklahoma's Offensive Line
Oklahoma is less than a month away from firing up fall camp. Ahead of that crucial phase of the preseason, Sooners on SI is projecting the Sooners’ depth chart entering August.
No position group will have more spots up for grabs throughout fall camp than Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line.
Injuries decimated the unit last year, which allowed for young pieces to gain key experience, but means that there are plenty of returners across the board vying for starting spots.
Jacob Sexton returns after missing the back end of last year, and if he wants to bounce back out to tackle, he’ll have to fend off redshirt sophomore Logan Howland and 5-star freshman Michael Fasusi.
Sexton started eight times last year, four at left tackle and four at left guard, and Howland started six games at left tackle.
Howland missed spring football due to an offseason surgery, meaning he wasn’t able to continue his development with key reps throughout spring practice. Instead, that opened up an opportunity for Fasusi to get hands-on experience under the watchful eyes of Bedenbaugh and offensive analyst Kevin Wilson.
Left tackle, like the rest of the line, could also see heavy rotation and shifting into the season as Bedenbaugh continues to tinker.
Both guard spots will also be interesting to track throughout fall camp.
Heath Ozaeta finished the year starting at left guard, but like Howlan, he also missed spring practice while recovering from surgery.
Ozaeta’s absence allowed Eddy Pierre-Louis to thrive. The 6-foot-3 sophomore flashed his aggression last year against Maine, and he is well-positioned to win one of the starting spots at guard.
Should Ozaeta step back in and pick up where he left off last December, Pierre-Louis could push Febechi Nwaiwu at right guard.
Nwaiwu was the lone Oklahoma offensive lineman who stayed healthy enough to play all season a year ago, but he was underwhelming at all points in 2024.
True freshman Ryan Fodje worked at guard throughout the spring, and he could stay there to provide depth this year alongside redshirt freshman Daniel Akinkunmi.
Troy Everett is the vocal leader of the entire unit, and though he will be in a battle with Stanford transfer Jake Maikkula, he has an experience advantage in Ben Arbuckle’s offense.
Though the scheme is new, Everett was in Norman all spring learning directly under Arbuckle, Bedenbaugh and from new quarterback John Mateer.
Maikkula entered the transfer portal after a coaching change at Stanford, and will have to play catch-up after arriving after the offense was installed throughout the spring. If he can quickly get up to speed, he’ll be able to push Everett for the job at center.
Western Carolina transfer Derek Simmons impressed at right tackle after Bedenbaugh had to reshuffle the line during the spring due to the missing pieces.
Entering fall camp, Simmons will provide experience at right tackle, though further reorganization with a healthy group in August could be on the cards.
Jake Taylor never got to show his potential in 2024. He battled injuries throughout last year’s fall camp and had his season cut short.
Isaiah Dent will be able to provide depth on the right side should the Sooners experience any other setbacks that limit availability.