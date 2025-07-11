OU Depth Chart: Robert Spears-Jennings Ready to Lead a Talented Oklahoma Safety Unit
Oklahoma is less than a month away from firing up fall camp. Ahead of that crucial phase of the preseason, Sooners on SI is projecting the Sooners’ depth chart entering August.
Oklahoma returns one of its most experienced players to anchor the backend of its defense in 2025.
Safety Robert Spears-Jennings finished third on the entire defense with 599 snaps a year ago per Pro Football Focus, but he’ll have big shoes to fill as a leader.
Billy Bowman, who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, led all OU defenders with 745 snaps in 2024.
Bowman grew into his role as a leader on Oklahoma’s defense, and now it’ll be on Spears-Jennings to take over for the veteran.
“Billy left a great foundation for me, and I'm going to leave a great foundation for the other safeties,” Spears-Jennings said. “So I'm just trying to build, build, and build with the younger guys.”
Like Bowman, Spears-Jennings is comfortable leading by example.
He finished with 66 tackles last year, including five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, and Spears-Jennings also hauled in an interception while forcing four fumbles.
Spears-Jennings is one of the three athletes who will represent OU at SEC Media Days next week, and he’ll walk into fall camp as one of Oklahoma’s most important defensive pieces.
Beside him, safeties coach Brandon Hall hopes Peyton Bowen will enjoy a bounce-back season.
Bowen played in all 13 games a year ago, but he was banged up for the majority of the year and only made five starts.
He still finished with 34 tackles, only two fewer than his standout freshman season in 2023, and he added 1.5 tackles for loss.
Read More Oklahoma Depth Chart Projections
As a freshman, Bowen flashed game-changing ability.
He forced a fumble, broke up five passes and blocked two punts.
If he’s healthy again in 2025, Bowen and Spears-Jennings have the potential to be one of the most dynamic safety combinations in the country.
And though underclassmen will back up Spears-Jennings and Bowen, there’s plenty of upside all over Hall’s unit.
Michael Boganowski only made eight tackles last year, but he left an impression with every hit.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore is a one-man wrecking crew who can only grow in his second year in Brent Venables’ scheme.
Sophomore Jaydan Hardy only played 58 snaps last year per PFF, but he flashed a great feel for the position.
Hardy hauled in an interception in his first collegiate game against Temple, and he played in all 13 contests last year on special teams.
Reggie Powers may not feature as much at safety while he also works at Cheetah, but his versatility and size will give him a chance to get onto the field in 2025.
Powers played in 12 games a year ago, primarily on special teams, and logged 21 snaps on defense per PFF.
Harday, Boganowski and Powers all arrived at Oklahoma together and share a special bond after signing in the same class and going through the ups and downs of their freshman season as a group.
“We were best friends in the dorms,” Hardy said. “We got to spend every day together. Come home every day, watch film on my PC and just go on about our nights and come back at it next day and put the work in.
“So you see how it’s helped our friendship and our bond and just how we play together on the field. I feel like just how we work together every day just benefits all of us.”
Oklahoma added a new piece to the safeties room with freshman Marcus Wimberly.
The Bauxite, AR, product has a talented group to learn from as works during fall camp to show Hall he can be trusted with rotational snaps early in the season.