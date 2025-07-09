OU Depth Chart: Despite Key Loss, Oklahoma is in Great Shape at Linebacker
Oklahoma is less than a month away from firing up fall camp. Ahead of that crucial phase of the preseason, Sooners on SI is projecting the Sooners’ depth chart entering August.
Replacing the production and leadership of Danny Stutsman is a tall task, but Brent Venables’ linebacker room is in great shape.
While Stutsman dazzled in 2024, Kip Lewis continued to emerge as an every-down playmaker alongside the All-American.
Lewis sealed both of OU’s wins in SEC play, triumphs over Auburn and Alabama, with pick sixes, and he finished third on the team with 65 total tackles behind Stutsman (109) and safety Robert Spears-Jennings (66).
Lewis also added four tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
His career-long quest to add more weight continued over the winter, and Lewis entered spring practice weighing a respectable 226 pounds after proving he could stand up to the physicality of the SEC in 2024.
Lewis will reprise his role as a starter, pairing with either Kobie McKinzie or Sammy Omosigho.
McKinzie worked his way into the rotation last year, even with Stutsman taking a large portion of available snaps.
He finished with 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.
McKinzie is a natural leader and has already taken on a vocal role for the defense in Stutsman’s absence.
He’ll continue to battle with Omosigho throughout fall camp, and the pair is expected to split time in 2025.
Omosigho played cheetah a year ago and was thrust into action when Kendel Dolby went down with an injury against Tennessee.
He finished with 39 tackles, which was fifth on the team, and added five tackles for loss.
Toward the end of spring practice, Omosigho expressed excitement for how the position change has gone, and he should continue to make a positive impact for Oklahoma.
“It’s been great,” he said. “You have guys like Kobie and Kip helping me out and Coach Dreiling’s been amazing help. Also having Coach V in my ear’s really been helping me out. Pushing me forward to where I need to go.”
Omosigho has also gotten help from Stutsman as he makes the transition to inside linebacker, which he’s found invaluable.
“Me and Danny talk about (playing inside) all the time,” he said. “And I’ve been asking a bunch of questions trying to soak up all the information I can from him. He’s been an amazing help. He’s been there every step. I ask him a question whenever and he’s been like this is this, this is that. He’s been an amazing help.”
Taylor Heim garnered positive reviews throughout the spring as well, and just like Omosigho, he has experience working at cheetah to add more versatility to the entire linebacker unit.
Owen Heinecke has been a trusted hand on special teams, and redshirt freshman James Nesta rounds out the depth at linebacker behind Lewis, McKinzie and Omosigho.