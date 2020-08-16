OU Target Scooby Williams Makes SIAA Top 10

SIAA Top 10 Defensive Ends

Jeremiah "Scooby' Williams will announce his top four schools on Aug. 20.

Oklahoma is still in the mix for the defensive end that SI All-American ranks as the No. 7 edge rusher in the 2021 recruiting class.

“A more compact edge prospect compared to others on the list, Williams may have the best range within the top 10,” writes SIAA’s Edwin Weathersby. “Not only can he pressure the passer with a lower center of gravity and a first step that leaves tackles with less time to combat his speed rush, but he can work just as well off the ball as a true second-level player. From there, the Birmingham native can affect the offense in coverage, as a downhill talent or as a blitzer, showcasing great anticipation and instincts on his path to the backfield.

“Armed with a strong punch and great hands overall, a lack of elite length is compensated for by an understanding of how to beat blockers in the phone booth with subtle quickness and a mature pass rush plan. Williams — who can win with an inside long-arm stab, inside chop-and-club, rip, and swim in addition to the speed rush — fits best as a Jack or Sam edge-type, working on the flanks in a defense with a 3-4 base.”

SI All-American is in the midst of revealing its Preseason SI99, ranking the top 99 college football prospects regardless of position.

To that end, SIAA is has compiled a top 10 for each position group ahead of the 2020 season.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best — they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI All-American’s John Garcia.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October and 99 finalists in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Here are the best of the best defensive edge prospects ahead of the 2020 football season.

1. JT Tuimoloau, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic

6-5, 280

Considering Washington, Ohio State, Alabama, USC and Stanford, among others

2. Jack Sawyer, Pickerington (Ohio) North Pickerington

6-5, 230

Committed to Ohio State

3. Demeioun Robinson, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard

6-4, 220

Committed to Maryland

4. Dylan Brooks, Roanoke (Ala.) Handley

6-5, 250

Committed to Tennessee

5. Keeshawn Silver, Rocky Mount (N.C.) Rocky Mount Senior

6-5, 255

Committed to North Carolina

6. Elijah Jeudy, Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast

6-3, 240

Committed to Georgia

7. Jeremiah Williams, Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay

6-4, 220

Considering Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and others

8. Quintin Somerville, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro

6-3, 230

Committed to Michigan

9. Dallas Turner, Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

6-3, 225

Committed to Alabama

10. Zaire Patterson, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Preparatory Academy