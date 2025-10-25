All Sooners

Two Oklahoma Players Downgraded to 'Out,' One OL is Off the Injury List for Ole Miss

Two Sooners — an offensive lineman and a wide receiver — were downgraded to out for Saturday's matchup vs, Ole Miss.

Ryan Aber

OU defensive back Gentry Williams (9) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (4) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
OU defensive back Gentry Williams (9) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (4) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
NORMAN — Oklahoma offensive lineman Derek Simmons and wide receiver Keontez Lewis was downgraded to "out" on Friday's SEC availability report.

Simmons had been listed as "questionable" on Wednesday's initial report, then downgraded to "doubtful" in Thursday's report.

Simmons has started the last six games. all at right tackle.

OUInsider reported freshman Ryan Fodje would make his first career start in Simmons' place.

Fodje has played in every game this season.

Lewis suffered an injury running into the brick wall behind the north end zone at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium early in the Oct. 4 game against Kent State.

Lewis returned a week later against Texas, recording two catches for 16 yards, but has not played since.

Offensive lineman Logan Howland, who had been listed as "probable" does not appear on the injury report.

Howland, who started three of the first five games, has missed the last two.

Running back Jovantae Barnes and cornerback Gentry Williams were both downgraded to "doubtful." The pair had been listed as "questionable" on Thursday's report.

Barnes played in each of the first four games of the season, starting two, but has not played since.

He has 45 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Williams has started five of the Sooners' seven games, including each of the last two.

He suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of OU's victory over South Carolina last week.

A trio of other offensive linemen — Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor — remain out.

Neither Everett nor Sexton have played since starting the season opener against Illinois State. Sexton was injured early in that game while Everett suffered a season-ending injury in the week leading up to the Michigan game.

Taylor has yet to play in a game this season.

Ole Miss' availability report remains unchanged.

Tight end Dae'QUan Wright, wide receiver Deuce Alexander, safety Ladarian Clardy and offensive lineman Terez Davis are all listed as probable.

Alexander and Wright have been two of the Rebels' biggest offensive weapons so far this season. Alexander has 22 catches for 382 yards and a touchdown while Wright has 19 catches for 393 yards and a team-high three touchdowns.

Clardy, a freshman, has two tackles, while Davis has played in just once game this season.

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Availability Report

Oklahoma

Out: Troy Everett (OL), Keontez Lewis (WR), Jacob Sexton (OL), Derek Simmons (OL), Jake Taylor (OL)
Doubtful: Jovantae Barnes (RB), Gentry Williams (CB)

Ole Miss

Probable: Deuce Alexander (WR), Ladarian Clardy (S), Terez Davis (OL), Dae'Quan Wright (TE),

Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

