Two Oklahoma Players Downgraded to 'Out,' One OL is Off the Injury List for Ole Miss
NORMAN — Oklahoma offensive lineman Derek Simmons and wide receiver Keontez Lewis was downgraded to "out" on Friday's SEC availability report.
Simmons had been listed as "questionable" on Wednesday's initial report, then downgraded to "doubtful" in Thursday's report.
Simmons has started the last six games. all at right tackle.
OUInsider reported freshman Ryan Fodje would make his first career start in Simmons' place.
Fodje has played in every game this season.
Lewis suffered an injury running into the brick wall behind the north end zone at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium early in the Oct. 4 game against Kent State.
Lewis returned a week later against Texas, recording two catches for 16 yards, but has not played since.
Offensive lineman Logan Howland, who had been listed as "probable" does not appear on the injury report.
Howland, who started three of the first five games, has missed the last two.
Running back Jovantae Barnes and cornerback Gentry Williams were both downgraded to "doubtful." The pair had been listed as "questionable" on Thursday's report.
Barnes played in each of the first four games of the season, starting two, but has not played since.
He has 45 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Williams has started five of the Sooners' seven games, including each of the last two.
He suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of OU's victory over South Carolina last week.
A trio of other offensive linemen — Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor — remain out.
Neither Everett nor Sexton have played since starting the season opener against Illinois State. Sexton was injured early in that game while Everett suffered a season-ending injury in the week leading up to the Michigan game.
Taylor has yet to play in a game this season.
Ole Miss' availability report remains unchanged.
Tight end Dae'QUan Wright, wide receiver Deuce Alexander, safety Ladarian Clardy and offensive lineman Terez Davis are all listed as probable.
Alexander and Wright have been two of the Rebels' biggest offensive weapons so far this season. Alexander has 22 catches for 382 yards and a touchdown while Wright has 19 catches for 393 yards and a team-high three touchdowns.
Clardy, a freshman, has two tackles, while Davis has played in just once game this season.
Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Availability Report
Oklahoma
Out: Troy Everett (OL), Keontez Lewis (WR), Jacob Sexton (OL), Derek Simmons (OL), Jake Taylor (OL)
Doubtful: Jovantae Barnes (RB), Gentry Williams (CB)
Ole Miss
Probable: Deuce Alexander (WR), Ladarian Clardy (S), Terez Davis (OL), Dae'Quan Wright (TE),