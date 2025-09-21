All Sooners

Poll Report: Oklahoma Surges Into Top 10 With Win Over Auburn

The Sooners are into the top 10 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll as OU heads into its first bye week.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma defensive lineman Gracen Halton celebrates a sack against Auburn.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Gracen Halton celebrates a sack against Auburn. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma’s perfect 4-0 start has the Sooners sitting pretty as they head into the season’s first bye week. 

OU sacked former quarterback Jackson Arnold nine times on Saturday, tying a school record in the 24-17 victory over Auburn.

As a result, Brent Venables’ team climbed in the polls again. 

Oklahoma rose four spots in the AP Poll to No. 7, and the Sooners jumped up two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 10.

Seventh is the highest that OU has been ranked in the AP Poll since the win over Texas in 2023. Oklahoma was ranked fifth after that victory over the Longhorns.

Venables’ pair of stud sophomore defensive tackles played a key role against Auburn.

Jayden Jackson led the team with 2.5 sacks, and he finished with five total tackles. 

Oklahoma Sooners, Jayden Jackso
Oklahoma defensive tackle Jayden Jackson sacked Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold 2.5 times on Saturday. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

David Stone added a sack himself, while finishing with four solo tackles and five total tackles. 

R Mason Thomas was second on the team with two sacks, including the game-sealing safety, despite having to sit out the first half due to a targeting suspension. 

Linebacker Kip Lewis led all Sooners with 10 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and he also logged one quarterback hurry. 

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback John Mateer came alive late. 

He completed his last 11 passes, and led the Sooners on a 75-yard touchdown drive in just six plays after Auburn took a 17-16 lead midway through the fourth quarter. 

Oklahoma Sooners, John Matee
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer put the Sooners back in front late with a 9-yard touchdown run. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mateer finished with 271 passing yards and a touchdown while completing 24-of-36 passes, and he added 29 rushing yards and a score on the ground. 

Receiver Isaiah Sategna was at the center of everything on Saturday as well. 

He caught nine passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. 

Read More Oklahoma vs. Auburn

The Sooners now get a much-needed week off. 

Offensive linemen Jake Maikkula, Febechi Nwaiwu and Michael Fasusi are all nursing ankle injuries, and the trio should get plenty of time to heal up this week in the training room. 

Oklahoma is also hoping to get cornerback Eli Bowen and receiver Javonnie Gibson back after the bye week. 

The Sooners will have one more tune-up before heading south to clash with Texas. 

After the bye week, OU will host Kent State in the final non-conference game of the season. 

Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Oct. 4, and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. 

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football