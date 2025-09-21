Poll Report: Oklahoma Surges Into Top 10 With Win Over Auburn
Oklahoma’s perfect 4-0 start has the Sooners sitting pretty as they head into the season’s first bye week.
OU sacked former quarterback Jackson Arnold nine times on Saturday, tying a school record in the 24-17 victory over Auburn.
As a result, Brent Venables’ team climbed in the polls again.
Oklahoma rose four spots in the AP Poll to No. 7, and the Sooners jumped up two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 10.
Seventh is the highest that OU has been ranked in the AP Poll since the win over Texas in 2023. Oklahoma was ranked fifth after that victory over the Longhorns.
Venables’ pair of stud sophomore defensive tackles played a key role against Auburn.
Jayden Jackson led the team with 2.5 sacks, and he finished with five total tackles.
David Stone added a sack himself, while finishing with four solo tackles and five total tackles.
R Mason Thomas was second on the team with two sacks, including the game-sealing safety, despite having to sit out the first half due to a targeting suspension.
Linebacker Kip Lewis led all Sooners with 10 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and he also logged one quarterback hurry.
On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback John Mateer came alive late.
He completed his last 11 passes, and led the Sooners on a 75-yard touchdown drive in just six plays after Auburn took a 17-16 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Mateer finished with 271 passing yards and a touchdown while completing 24-of-36 passes, and he added 29 rushing yards and a score on the ground.
Receiver Isaiah Sategna was at the center of everything on Saturday as well.
He caught nine passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Read More Oklahoma vs. Auburn
- 'Full Karate Kid': Oklahoma TE Jaren Kanak Continues to Help Sooners' Offense
- Column: Oklahoma's Front Seven Shows the Sky is the Limit in Performance vs. Auburn
- 'He's a Dog': When Oklahoma Needed Him Most, QB John Mateer Delivered
- Oklahoma-Auburn Review: PFF Grades and Snap Counts
The Sooners now get a much-needed week off.
Offensive linemen Jake Maikkula, Febechi Nwaiwu and Michael Fasusi are all nursing ankle injuries, and the trio should get plenty of time to heal up this week in the training room.
Oklahoma is also hoping to get cornerback Eli Bowen and receiver Javonnie Gibson back after the bye week.
The Sooners will have one more tune-up before heading south to clash with Texas.
After the bye week, OU will host Kent State in the final non-conference game of the season.
Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Oct. 4, and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.