RB Jaydn Ott Was 'Dialed In' Throughout Oklahoma's Bye Week
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle lit up when asked about Jaydn Ott during his weekly press conference.
As the No. 5 Sooners prepare to host the Kent State Golden Flashes, much of the conversation surrounding Oklahoma centers around the status of quarterback John Mateer and the annual rumble in Dallas next week for the Red River Rivalry.
But if OU is going to put its best foot forward and continue to stack on to a promising 4-0 start, the talented running back from Cal will have to factor in at some point. While freshman Tory Blaylock and senior Jovantae Barnes have been serviceable at times, the talent and résumé Ott possesses could bring a new dimension to an Oklahoma offense still trying to put together four consecutive quarters of explosive play.
Arbuckle was encouraged by Ott's week of practice during the Sooners' off weekend.
"He had great bye week practices," Arbuckle said. "He came to work. He had a great urgency about him. He had a great walkthrough practice yesterday."
Ott brought labels describing him as one of the best and most explosive running backs in the country. His 2023 campaign at Cal provided numerous examples to support those offseason claims. During the summer, it seemed like Oklahoma brought over the best quarterback in Mateer and running back in Ott via the portal.
Four games into the 2025 season and Ott has been a non-factor with the Sooners. He's appeared in three of those four games, playing a season-high 22 snaps against Michigan per Pro Football Focus. Ott didn't see the field at all against Auburn.
As the season opener came and went, Arbuckle mentioned Ott "being in a good head space," when asked about the unusual lack of use for the talented back. Arbuckle was excited to see Ott play against the Wolverines in week two. While Ott was out there, his impact was minimal.
Since then, Blaylock earned the starting role following a 100-yard rushing performance against Temple. The freshman back wasn't able to do much against the Auburn defense as the starter. In his defense, the Sooners as a team didn't do much when they tried to hand off the football against the Tigers.
Now, with Michael Hawkins Jr. as the starting quarterback for the time being, the thought of adding a capable and explosive running back to the Sooner offense has taken on more importance. While Oklahoma is confident in Hawkins and the running back room, the prospect of getting Ott fully engaged with the team could make life easier for the backup quarterback thrust into a starting role.
Arbuckle is again hopeful and excited for what Ott could bring to the table.
"He’s been focused and really dialed in," Arbuckle said. "Excited for him and the opportunities that have come his way."