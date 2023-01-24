Report: Former Oklahoma Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination, Position Change

Former Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu has found a new home.

Mark Berman, the sports director at Fox 26 in Houston, reported that Ugwoegbu will transfer to play defensive end for the Houston Cougars.

Ugwoegbu played plenty of football in Norman, tallying 36 total games under his belt. He totaled 208 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and four sacks. The 6-foot-4 linebacker graduated in December and will have a chance to play immediately for the Cougars.

“I decided to play ball at the University of Houston for my last year,” Ugwoegbu told Fox 26 Sports. “I’m gonna be making a position change to defensive end. I feel like this is the best opportunity for me to prove myself and show what I can really do.”

The move to Houston is timely for Ugwoegbu, as he will stay in-conference and on the national stage. The Cougars are set to join the Big 12 next fall, leaving the door open for Ugwoegbu to face his former team.

He started every game at linebacker for the Sooners in 2022, recording 109 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. Oklahoma's defense struggled mightily over the course of the season, but Ugwoegbu was a veteran presence on the field.

