Skip to main content

Report: Former Oklahoma Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination, Position Change

David Ugwoegbu is headed to Houston, where he'll make the switch to defensive end.

Former Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu has found a new home. 

Mark Berman, the sports director at Fox 26 in Houston, reported that Ugwoegbu will transfer to play defensive end for the Houston Cougars. 

Ugwoegbu played plenty of football in Norman, tallying 36 total games under his belt. He totaled 208 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and four sacks. The 6-foot-4 linebacker graduated in December and will have a chance to play immediately for the Cougars.

“I decided to play ball at the University of Houston for my last year,” Ugwoegbu told Fox 26 Sports. “I’m gonna be making a position change to defensive end. I feel like this is the best opportunity for me to prove myself and show what I can really do.”

The move to Houston is timely for Ugwoegbu, as he will stay in-conference and on the national stage. The Cougars are set to join the Big 12 next fall, leaving the door open for Ugwoegbu to face his former team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He started every game at linebacker for the Sooners in 2022, recording 109 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. Oklahoma's defense struggled mightily over the course of the season, but Ugwoegbu was a veteran presence on the field.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Houston Cougars
Houston Cougars

SB - Jordy Bahl, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Claims Top Spot in Softball America Preseason Top 25

By Ryan Chapman
UA-Cayden Green 2
Football

Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Cayden Green Was On a Mission to Play for Bill Bedenbaugh

By John E. Hoover
Madi Williams-POW
Women's Basketball

Oklahoma's Madi Williams Lands Big 12 Honor

By John E. Hoover
Faith Torrez
Football

Oklahoma Puts on a Show in Win Over Utah

By John E. Hoover
1-23-2023 Grant Sherfield (Pre-TCU)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma G Grant Sherfield Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
1-23-2023 Porter Moser (Pre-TCU)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
Cale Fugate 2
Football

Oklahoma Lands Another Bixby Prospect

By John E. Hoover
FB - Joe Mixon
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Divisional Weekend

By Josh Callaway