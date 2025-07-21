Oklahoma Announces Search Comittee for New Athletics Director
The University of Oklahoma announced its search committee to replace Joe Castiglione as athletic director on Monday.
The 12-person committee represents key areas across the school as the search commences for the next Vice President and Director of Athletics.
The search committee, which will work with a search firm, is comprised of the following members:
- Randall L. Stephenson, Chair of Football and Special Advisor to the President and the Director of Athletics (Chair)
- Hollye Hunt, Vice President of Executive Affairs and Chief of Staff
- Armand Paliotta, Vice President and General Counsel
- David Surratt, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students
- Bob Stoops, Executive Director, Special Advisor to the Athletics Director
- Amy Noah, Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer, OU Foundation (Designee from outside the University)
- Steve Gensler, Gene and Elaine Edwards Family Chair in Law, President's Associates Presidential Professor (Faculty Representative)
- Kasie Crall, Associate Registrar (Staff Representative)
- Kinzie Hansen (Student Representative)
- Sam Bradford, Former University of Oklahoma Quarterback (Designee from outside the University)
- Sherri Coale, Former University of Oklahoma Head Women’s Basketball Coach (Designee from outside the University)
- Dorothy Anderson, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (Ex Officio Member)
Earlier this month, Castiglione announced that he will retire from the full-time operations of athletic director at the end of this academic year.
He will then assume the role of Emeritus Athletics Director, and he will still serve Oklahoma in a fundraising capacity through June 2028.
Many members of the OU community have spoken out to congratulate Castiglione.
Former coach Bob Stoops praised Castiglione’s tenure in Norman, and current coach Brent Venables said ‘nobody’s done it better’ than Castiglione last week at SEC Media Days.
Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield also spoke about Castiglione over the weekend as he hosted a football camp in Norman.
Mayfield also backed Venables to get the Sooners back on track in 2025, and said he’d be in contact this year with transfer quarterback John Mateer as he transitions to life as OU’s starting quarterback in the SEC.
Randall Stephenson will spearhead the AD search at Oklahoma.
His role in the athletic department has grown since Castiglione and OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. brought him in to help restructure the department behind the scenes.
Stephenson has been named the Chair of Football at Oklahoma, and he is a Special Advisor to the President and the Director of Athletics.
The former AT&T CEO played a key role in the Sooners adding Jim Nagy as general manager for football, transforming OU’s front office into a professional model like the ones seen across the league in the NFL.