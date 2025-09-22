Sooners in the NFL: Ex-Oklahoma Quarterbacks Lead Game-Winning Drives
Another week, another game-winning drive for Baker Mayfield.
The Sooner great and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback led his team on a seven-play, 48-yard drive in the final two minutes, setting up a game-winning field goal from kicker Caleb McLaughlin.
Mayfield finished Sunday with 233 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-29 passing, helping Tampa Bay beat the New York Jets 29-27.
Mayfield’s late-game heroics come after he commanded the game-winning drive in the Buccaneers’ 20-19 victory over the Houston Texans last week. And in Tampa Bay’s season opener, Mayfield threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka with 59 seconds left, and the Buccaneers escaped with a 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Mayfield is playing his third season with the Buccaneers. He spent his first four years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns before they traded him to the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Mayfield played only seven games for the Panthers before being released and ending that season with the Los Angeles Rams.
After that tumultuous campaign, Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers. The quarterback has led Tampa Bay to back-to-back NFC South titles and has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons.
At OU, Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and led the Sooners to a 33-6 record during his three years as the starting quarterback. He finished his three seasons at OU with 12,292 passing yards, 119 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Former Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts, a defending Super Bowl champion, led the Philadelphia Eagles to an epic comeback.
The Eagles trailed the Rams 26-7 in the third quarter before they scored 26 unanswered points to win 33-26.
Hurts threw the go-ahead touchdown to Devonta Smith with 1:48 left in the game to give the Eagles a 27-26 lead. The Rams, though, drove down the field and set themselves up for a game-winning field goal. But Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis blocked and returned the field goal attempt for a touchdown, ensuring that the team’s comeback effort wasn’t in vain.
Hurts finished Saturday’s win with 226 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-32 passing. He also rushed nine times for 40 yards and a touchdown on the Eagles’ famed “Tush Push” play.
Hurts is playing his sixth season in the NFL. He led the Eagles to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February. As a professional quarterback, Hurts has thrown for 15,146 yards, 88 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.
The dual-threat quarterback played the 2019 season at OU after spending his first three years of college at Alabama. Hurts finished second in Heisman Trophy voting that season and led OU to its last College Football Playoff appearance.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb saw his day cut short, as the veteran receiver injured his ankle in the first quarter of Dallas’ 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Lamb didn’t record a catch before suffering the injury. With the star wideout out for most of the game, Cowboys quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Joe Milton III combined for three interceptions, and Dallas scored only one touchdown.
Lamb was excellent in his first two games of the 2025 season, totaling 222 yards on 16 catches.
After the game, Lamb told reporters that he can “absolutely” play in the Cowboys’ next game against the Green Bay Packers.
Lamb played three seasons at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American in 2019, his final year of college football. He caught 173 passes for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns during his three seasons at OU.
Nik Bonitto, LB, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto’s exceptional day was overshadowed by his team’s loss.
Bonitto logged four total tackles, three solo tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hurries as the Broncos fell 23-20 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Through three games, Bonitto has already registered 10 tackles, seven solo tackles and three sacks.
The Broncos picked Bonitto in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Bonitto was a breakout player for Denver in 2024, starting 15 games and logging career highs in every major statistical category. He was awarded second-team All-Pro honors for his exceptional year, his third in the NFL.
Bonitto spent four years in Norman and was a third-team All-American in 2021, his redshirt junior season. He logged 117 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks and three forced fumbles with the Sooners.