Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna Continues to Build Trust After Career Day vs. Auburn
NORMAN — Oklahoma receiver Isaiah Sategna was seemingly in the middle of every inflection point against Auburn.
The Arkansas transfer played a major role in the 24-17 win from the start.
He was unable to haul in a pass on OU’s first drive in a play that was initially called a fumble, leading to a Tigers scoop-and-score. After a lengthy review, the play was overtuned and ruled an incompletion.
“I knew I had juggled it a bit,” Sategna said after Saturday’s win. “I was waiting for them to go replay. Whenever they called it back, I just had to flush that play. I knew that it was – just had to flush it.”
From there, Sategna got to work.
He caught nine passes for 127 yards, both of which marked career highs, and he scored a controversial touchdown.
As impactful as the touchdown catch was, Sategna was crucial down the stretch.
He hauled in a 31-yard grab on the sideline on OU’s final scoring drive, which set up John Mateer’s go-ahead 9-yard touchdown run.
“I thought he was fantastic,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Been bragging on him. He’s a football player. The moment’s never too big for him.
“Between the kickoff returns and what he’s able to do catching some balls over the middle, the shots he takes, his durability is something else. He’s not a huge guy. He’s not small, but he’s a smaller receiver compared to some of the bigger ones that are out there, but he plays big.”
Sategna was excellent returning punts in No. 7 Oklahoma’s season opener. He returned four kicks for 63 yards against Illinois State.
From there, he’s steadily played a larger role on offense for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 SEC).
His previous career-best marks for catches and receiving yards came in OU’s Week 3 win over Temple, and Sategna’s bond with Mateer has gotten stronger in the early stages of the season.
“(The) first couple of games, wasn’t really getting the ball,” Sategna said. “Really gotta keep in mind that every time I get the ball, gotta make them count, make them feel me every time I get it.”
Sategna was targeted on throws by Mateer nine times in the first two weeks.
Against Temple, Mateer threw him the ball nine times, and Sategna was targeted 11 times against Auburn.
“He’s been great,” Mateer said. “He’s super smart and super reliable. He’s going to be where he needs to be every time, and that’s why he’s getting the production.”
With his parents’ track background, Sategna is known for his speed.
But he’s shown great toughness in Norman.
The Sooners have given him balls behind the line of scrimmage to try and make defenders miss, but he’s been unafraid to take a shot running across the middle of the field.
Mateer found Sategna near midfield on third-and-7 in the second quarter, and the receiver held onto the ball through a hard hit from Raion Strader. Those plays are the ones Sategna feels will get him more looks from Mateer as the offense grows throughout the season.
“I felt that one,” Sategna said. “Gotta make it count. Never know when it’s going to be the last one. Had to catch it and hold onto it.”
Sategna enjoyed the best season of his career last year at Arkansas. He caught 37 balls for 491 yards and one score.
Four games into his Oklahoma career, he has 22 catches for 284 yards and one touchdown.
“Really proud of Isaiah,” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “Made some big-time plays for us, especially whenever we needed it. Just a consistent kid that brings it every single day.
“… (He’s) someone that No. 10 trusts, I trust, coach Jones trusts, BV trusts, everybody trusts him. Just proud of the work he's been putting in and awesome to see him get to go out there and make some big-time plays."