Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts Several High-Priority Targets for SEC Opener
NORMAN — Dozens of high-school prospects were on hand as the Sooners opened SEC play with a 24-17 win against No. 22 Auburn.
OU improved to 4-0 on the 2025 season with the win and jumped from No. 11 to No. 7 in the AP Top 25. The Sooners have the week off before hosting Kent State on Oct. 4.
Here is the latest in Oklahoma football recruiting:
Sooners continue 2026 efforts
Oklahoma sent an offer to Iowa State wide receiver commit Milan Parris on Thursday.
Parris is a consensus 4-star prospect from Stow, OH, who stands 6-5.5 and weighs 205 pounds. 247Sports has Parris ranked as the No. 159 overall player in the Class of 2026 and the No. 21 wideout.
As a junior, Parris caught 28 passes for 597 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior, helping Walsh Jesuit High School finish 13-1. He committed to Iowa State in January and has since received offers from Miami, Auburn, Michigan State, Maryland and Illinois.
Recent OU pledge Xavier Okwufulueze attended the Sooners’ win against Auburn.
Okwufulueze, from Owasso, OK, is a consensus 3-star wide receiver who committed to Oklahoma on Sept. 2. He started at both wide receiver and cornerback as a junior in 2024, scoring nine offensive touchdowns and two defensive touchdowns.
OU’s 2026 class currently holds 19 commits and is ranked No. 20 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.
2027 safety earns OU offer
Consensus 4-star safety Jayden Anding announced that he received an OU offer on Sunday.
A Ruston, LA, native, Anding is the No. 184 prospect in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Other schools that have offered Anding include LSU, Arizona State, Miami, Arkansas, North Carolina and Tulane.
Also from the 2027 recruiting cycle, wide receiver Briceson Thrower of Forney, TX, visited the OU-Auburn game.
Thrower is graded as a 3-star prospect by all major recruiting services, and 247Sports has him as the No. 40 wideout in the class.
The Sooners offered Thrower in March. Other schools that have taken interest in the wide receiver include Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, Cal, TCU and Missouri.
In-state QB from 2028 class visits
Class of 2028 athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero is high school teammates with Okwufulueze at Rejoice Christian in Owasso, and he joined the Sooner commit on his visit to Saturday’s game.
Compton-Nero plays quarterback, running back and safety for Rejoice Christian and is a consensus top-100 prospect in the 2028 cycle. As the backup quarterback during his freshman year, Compton-Nero accounted for 1,290 yards and 19 touchdowns when he was called upon.
Compton-Nero is only a sophomore in high school, but he has already earned offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU and Texas A&M in addition to the Sooners.