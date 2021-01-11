FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Sooners in the NFL Playoffs

A quartet of Baltimore Ravens pulled off their first playoff victory; two Rams stood tall
A handful of former Sooners accomplished their first postseason win Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in a first-round AFC playoff game in Nashville.

After the first quarter, Baltimore trailed 10-0. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown accounted for 71 receiving yards in the second quarter, which catapulted the Ravens to score 17 unanswered points going into halftime.

Similarly, tight end Mark Andrews had a total of 41 yards. Andrews had a first-and-10 catch for 17 yards in the fourth quarter that helped put the Ravens in field goal range to secure the win.

Two other Sooners — left tackle Orlando Brown and right guard Ben Powers — anchored the Ravens’ offensive line play for 236 yards rushing (6.7 per carry) and 179 yards passing from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

This game was a rematch of a regular season game won by the Titans in overtime. This go-round ended with a victory and stomping on Tennessee’s midfield logo, which resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The goal for the Ravens this year was to change the narrative and win a playoff game. This goal has certainly been accomplished as they advance to the next round against the Buffalo Bills.

Baltimore Ravens

(20-13 W, Tennessee)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 38 of 65 snaps as a starter on offense. 6 targets, 4 catches, 41 yards.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 46 of 65 snaps as a backup on offense. 9 targets, 7 catches, 109 yards.

LT Orlando Brown: Played all 65 snaps as a starter on offense and 5 snaps on special teams.

RG Ben Powers: Played all 65 snaps as a starter on offense and 5 snaps on special teams.

Buffalo Bills

(27-24 W, Indianapolis)

OL Daryl Williams: Played all 59 snaps on offense as a starter and 5 snaps on special teams.

Cleveland Browns

(48-37 W, Pittsburgh)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 67 snaps as a starter on offense. Completed 21-of-34 passes for 263 yards, 3 touchdowns. 5 rushes for 3 yards.

Los Angeles Rams

(30-20 W, Seattle)

OL Bobby Evans: Played 48 of 73 snaps as a backup on offense and 6 snaps on special teams.

LB Obo Okoronkwo: Played 15 of 64 snaps as a backup on defense and 17 on special teams. 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hurry.

Washington Football Team

(31-23 L, Tampa Bay)

WR Jeff Badet: Practice squad; signed Monday to a reserve/future contract.

P Tress Way: Played 8 snaps on special teams. Was perfect on 3 holds. 5 punts for 58.2-yard average, 1 touchback.

