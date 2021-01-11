Sooners in the NFL Playoffs
A handful of former Sooners accomplished their first postseason win Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in a first-round AFC playoff game in Nashville.
After the first quarter, Baltimore trailed 10-0. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown accounted for 71 receiving yards in the second quarter, which catapulted the Ravens to score 17 unanswered points going into halftime.
Similarly, tight end Mark Andrews had a total of 41 yards. Andrews had a first-and-10 catch for 17 yards in the fourth quarter that helped put the Ravens in field goal range to secure the win.
Two other Sooners — left tackle Orlando Brown and right guard Ben Powers — anchored the Ravens’ offensive line play for 236 yards rushing (6.7 per carry) and 179 yards passing from quarterback Lamar Jackson.
This game was a rematch of a regular season game won by the Titans in overtime. This go-round ended with a victory and stomping on Tennessee’s midfield logo, which resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The goal for the Ravens this year was to change the narrative and win a playoff game. This goal has certainly been accomplished as they advance to the next round against the Buffalo Bills.
Baltimore Ravens
(20-13 W, Tennessee)
TE Mark Andrews: Played 38 of 65 snaps as a starter on offense. 6 targets, 4 catches, 41 yards.
WR Marquise Brown: Played 46 of 65 snaps as a backup on offense. 9 targets, 7 catches, 109 yards.
LT Orlando Brown: Played all 65 snaps as a starter on offense and 5 snaps on special teams.
RG Ben Powers: Played all 65 snaps as a starter on offense and 5 snaps on special teams.
Buffalo Bills
(27-24 W, Indianapolis)
OL Daryl Williams: Played all 59 snaps on offense as a starter and 5 snaps on special teams.
Cleveland Browns
(48-37 W, Pittsburgh)
QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 67 snaps as a starter on offense. Completed 21-of-34 passes for 263 yards, 3 touchdowns. 5 rushes for 3 yards.
Los Angeles Rams
(30-20 W, Seattle)
OL Bobby Evans: Played 48 of 73 snaps as a backup on offense and 6 snaps on special teams.
LB Obo Okoronkwo: Played 15 of 64 snaps as a backup on defense and 17 on special teams. 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hurry.
Washington Football Team
(31-23 L, Tampa Bay)
WR Jeff Badet: Practice squad; signed Monday to a reserve/future contract.
P Tress Way: Played 8 snaps on special teams. Was perfect on 3 holds. 5 punts for 58.2-yard average, 1 touchback.