Star Linebacker Kip Lewis to Return to Oklahoma for 2026 Season

In the wake of transfer portal mania, perhaps the most important box to check for the Oklahoma Sooners in building off their College Football Playoff appearance in 2025 — retention.

Today brought news that general manager Jim Nagy no doubt saw as one of his first offseason tasks. Kip Lewis, who has started at linebacker in 30 of the previous 31 games, will be returning for his final year of collegiate eligibility.

The return announcement was made on Wednesday by the University of Oklahoma's X account — the post also announces the return of quarterback John Mateer.

Lewis' return is a big step in Oklahoma's attempt to maintain its defensive superiority heading into 2026. Linebackers Kendal Daniels (graduation) and Kobie McKinzie (transfer portal) won't be apart of OU's plans moving forward, and Owen Heinecke's situation is still up in the air.

With Lewis coming back, the Sooners do not have to rely on young players to make huge leaps in the offseason to refill what could have been a completely depleted room. Lewis can now pair with incoming talent Cole Sullivan from Michigan to form another powerful linebacking duo.

Lewis took the lead in 2025 following the graduation of former Sooner Danny Stutsman. The OU defense didn't miss a beat without the current New Orleans Saint linebacker.

The Carthage, TX product finished with a career-high (and 2025 team-leading) 76 total tackles (38 solo). He also gobbled up 10.5 tackles for loss (also a career-high) and four sacks. There were no "Kip-6s" in 2025 following his heroics against Auburn and Alabama in 2024, yet his impact was still strong.

Per Pro Football Focus, Lewis's overall season grade has climbed every season since earning heavy playing time in Brent Venables' defense in 2023. He averaged out with a 55.5 grade in 2023, a 68.5 in 2024 and most recently a 78.1 in 2025.

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Despite his stellar season, Lewis was one of the more notable All-SEC snubs not just from Oklahoma, but from the entire conference.

In addition to players that may arrive via the portal, the Sooners are hoping young players like James Nesta and Taylor Heim can make offseason leaps to consistently crack the linebacker rotation behind Lewis.

Previously, Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Tate Sandell announced that he will officially return for the 2026 campaign. Receiver Isaiah Sategna III also announced his intention to return.