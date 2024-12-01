Sunday Offering: Early Signing Day Looming for Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s regular season ended Saturday night at 6-6 with a 37-17 loss to LSU, but that doesn’t mean Brent Venables & Co. can breathe just yet.
The Sooners earned a bowl game appearance, but before then, the early signing window opens on Wednesday for the 2025 class. It’s been chaotic to this point across the country, and that includes the Sooners. OU could have some looming flips either in its favor or not by the time pen gets to paper, and that doesn’t even include the talent the Sooners are after beyond this incoming class. Venables could also be nearing naming his next offensive coordinator with signing day looming.
Current 2025 OU Commits
Michael Fasusi, 5-Star OT, Lewisville (TX)
Ryan Fodje, 4-Star OT, Cypress (TX)
CJ Nickson, 4-Star Edge, Weatherford (OK)
Eijah Thomas, 4-Star WR, Checotah (OK)
Trystan Haynes, 4-Star CB, Oklahoma City (OK)
Cortez Mills, 4-Star WR, Homestead (FL)
Tory Blaylock, 4-Star RB, Humble (TX)
Marcus Harris, 3-Star WR, Santa Ana (CA)
Trent Wilson, 3-Star DL, Upper Malboro (MD)
Trynae Washington, 3-Star ATH, Oklahoma City (OK)
Courtland Guillory, 3-Star S, Spring (TX)
Omarion Robinson, 3-Star S, Little Rock (AR)
Marcus James, 3-Star LB, Oklahoma State (OK)
Emmanuel Choice, 3-Star WR, Lancaster (TX)
Darius Afalava, 3-Star IOL, Lehi (UT)
Gracen Harris, 3-Star WR, Ennis (TX)
Marcus Wimberly, 3-Star S, Bauxite (AR)
Maliek Hawkins, 3-Star CB, McKinney (TX)
Alexander Shieldknight, 3-Star Edge, Wagoner (OK)
Owen Hollenbeck, 3-Star IOL, Melissa (TX)
Signing Day Decision
Kaleb Burns is waiting until the last moment to announce where he wants to play his college ball.
Burns, a 3-star linebacker from Houston (TX), has been committed to Baylor since July but has still been flirting with other schools ever since, including OU. Burns visited Norman last weekend when the Sooners upset Alabama, and on Tuesday Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported that Burns will choose between Baylor, OU and Oregon on signing day.
On3 predicts Burns flipping from Baylor to OU as the most likely outcome come Wednesday.
Choices Narrowed
While (most) 2025 recruits have solidified their destination, the 2026 class is still narrowing down options, with a pair of 2026 prospects including the Sooners inside their top choices this week.
A consensus 4-star safety from Milton (FL), Kaiden Hall announced his top 10 schools on Thursday, including OU, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and Clemson. Hall, listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, is ranked as a top 20 safety in the class by all major recruiting services. On3 is the highest on Hall, ranking him as the second-best safety in the 2026 class.
Storm Miller, a linebacker from Strongsville (OH), narrowed his choices down to seven on Saturday, according to Chad Simmons of On3. Miller's top schools include OU, Clemson, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Stanford. He announced an OU offer on Oct. 15.
Rivals and On3 have given Miller four stars, while 247Sports and ESPN rate him as a 3-star prospect. Rivals also ranks Miller as the No. 14 linebacker in the class, the highest of any other major recruiting service.