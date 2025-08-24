Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Invites Several Prospects to Early Season Games
It’s game week for Oklahoma.
The Sooners will open the regular season against Illinois State on Saturday after eight months of waiting. A handful of recruiting targets will be on hand as the Sooners host the Redbirds, and several prospects will attend next week’s game against Michigan.
Here’s the latest in OU football recruiting:
Prospects receive season-opener invites
Several prospective Sooners confirmed that they will be in attendance in Week 1.
Jayden Thompson, a Class of 2028 offensive lineman, is one of the players that announced he’ll be in Norman on Saturday.
Thompson, from Lucas, TX, is a 6-4, 280-pound offensive tackle. He has received a handful of FBS offers, including Baylor, SMU, TCU, North Texas and UTSA.
He is ranked as the No. 186 prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the Class of 2028.
Quarterback Camren Phillips of the 2028 class will also be at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Phillips has received only one Division I offer from Sacramento State, which competes at the FCS level. He is from Dallas and plays at Life Oak Cliff High School.
Other prospects who confirmed their attendance for Week 1 include 2028 offensive lineman Zandan Massey of Little Rock, AR, 2027 wide receiver Gage Gibbons of Edmond, OK and 2028 lineman Sam Randolph of Oklahoma City.
Top defensive line prospects to attend Michigan game
Two high-priority defensive targets from the Class of 2027 will be there when OU hosts Michigan in Week 2.
Defensive lineman Elija Harmon of Inglewood, CA, is one of them.
Harmon is a consensus 4-star prospect from the 2027 class, ranked No. 149 in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He has earned offers from Auburn, Florida, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M in addition to the Sooners.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- How Oklahoma Transfer WR Javonnie Gibson Has ‘Stayed Present’ While Sidelined
- Oklahoma Names Permanent Captains for 2025 Season
- Projecting Oklahoma's Week 1 Starters on Defense
As a sophomore in 2024, Harmon logged 80 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, five sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Luke Starcevic, a defensive lineman from Kindred, ND, also announced that he’ll attend the OU-Michigan game.
At 6-5 and 250 pounds, Starcevic is also a consensus 4-star recruit. He is No. 146 in the 247Sports composite rankings, graded as the No. 1 player from North Dakota.
Starcevic finished his sophomore season with 26.5 sacks and 11 sacks.
Sooners offer 2027 prospects
While several Sooner targets confirmed their attendance for OU’s first two games, a handful of other high school prospects announced offers from Oklahoma.
Class of 2027 wide receiver Easton Royal received an offer on Tuesday.
Royal, from New Orleans, is ranked as a 5-star recruit by both Rivals and ESPN, while 247Sports has him as a 4-star. He is ranked the No. 10 overall prospect in the ESPN Jr. 100.
As a sophomore, Royal recorded 1,149 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.
The Sooners also offered 2027 linebacker Roman Igwebuike, who is a consensus 4-star recruit.
Igwebuike is the No. 117 player in the 2027 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He has received offers from Texas, Ohio State, Ole Miss and several other major programs.
Lathan Whisenton, a running back from Waco, TX, also received an OU offer.
Rivals grades Whisenton as a 4-star prospect, while 247Sports and ESPN have him as a 3-star. The running back went for 1,286 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024.
Oklahoma also offered Cameron Hall, who is an unranked edge rusher from Arlington, TX.
Though unranked, Hall has received offers from Texas A&M and Texas earlier this summer. He previously earned offers from Texas Tech, Houston and TCU.
As a sophomore, Hall registered 40 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.