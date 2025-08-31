Sunday offering: Oklahoma Misses on In-state 5-star Offensive Line Prospect

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Cooper Hackett has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’7 265 OT chose the Red Raiders over Oklahoma, Florida, & Ohio State



Texas Tech now has the No. 1 & No. 11 Recruits in ‘27 Committed (per Rivals) https://t.co/YnrnmBJcif pic.twitter.com/dc9M5PQWeK