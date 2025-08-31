Sunday offering: Oklahoma Misses on In-state 5-star Offensive Line Prospect
Despite living only two hours away from OU, offensive line prospect Cooper Hackett reportedly chose to commit elsewhere.
Hackett, a 5-star offensive lineman from Fort Gibson, OK, committed to Texas Tech on Saturday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Hackett is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle in the Class of 2027.
The offensive lineman — listed at 6-7 and 250 pounds — holds offers from several other major programs, including Auburn, Missouri, Florida, Nebraska, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Ohio State.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks sees Hackett as a potential star, both at the college and professional ranks.
“Early indications suggest the potential for an elite offensive tackle who projects to the high-major level with long-term pro upside,” Brooks said in his evaluation of Hackett.
Oklahoma was widely considered as a top candidate for Hackett’s recruitment.
The high school junior attended one of Brent Venables’ Elite Football Camps in June and praised his experiences in Norman.
“Most kids from Oklahoma stay, and it’s usually Oklahoma or an in-state school,” Hackett told Sooners on SI in June. “It would be nice, not too far from home. I think it’s every kid from Oklahoma’s dream.”
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Oklahoma's Jaren Kanak Shines in First Game at Tight End in Season Opener
- 'Ultra-Competitive' John Mateer Sets Passing Record in Oklahoma Debut
- WATCH: Highlights from Oklahoma's Season-Opening Win Over Illinois State
Hackett also visited OU last season for the Sooners’ game against Tennessee, an experience that he raved about.
“I really like the stadium, it’s really nice,” Hackett said. “It’s an older stadium, but the game atmosphere is everything. We had nice seats.”
Hackett’s commitment gives Texas Tech even more momentum on the recruiting trail.
The Red Raiders previously earned a verbal commitment from 2027 edge rusher LaDamion Guyton, ranked the No. 1 overall player in the class by Rivals. For the 2026 cycle, Texas Tech has the No. 26 spot in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings, thanks largely to the commitment of 5-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo.
Oklahoma has only one commitment for the 2027 recruiting cycle. Offensive lineman Luke Wilson — a 6-6, 290-pound tackle from Southlake, TX — pledged with OU on Aug. 7.
Sooners’ 2026 class
As for Oklahoma’s nearest recruiting cycle, the Class of 2026, the Sooners picked up a commitment from defensive lineman T-Ron Richardson earlier this week.
Richardson is ranked as a 4-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings and is listed at 6-3 and 295 pounds. He chose the Sooners over offers from Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Penn State.
Oklahoma currently has 18 commitments from the Class of 2026. Four of those 18 pledges — quarterback Bowe Bentley, edge rusher Jake Kreul, linebacker Jakore Smith and wide receiver Daniel Odom — are graded as 4-star prospects by 247Sports.
In the network’s 2026 team recruiting class rankings, OU is No. 22 overall and No. 9 in the SEC.