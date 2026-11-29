COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Sooners capped off their 2026 regular season with an impressive road victory.

No. 17 Oklahoma took down No. 23 Missouri 34-31 to finish the regular season 8-4. The Sooners rallied from a 20-point deficit to win their fourth game in a row.

Here are the moments that defined OU’s comeback win:

Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen celebrates after breaking up a pass against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma got off to a strong start defensively. After the Tigers gained seven yards on the first play of the game, the Sooners held Missouri to a three-and-out, thanks to a pass breakup from cornerback Eli Bowen.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer gets sacked against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Missouri defensive back Santana Banner returns an interception against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners’ offense, however, couldn’t have started the game much worse than it did. Quarterback John Mateer took a sack on OU's first offensive play. Two downs later, he threw an interception into the hands of Missouri’s Santana Banner.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jayden Jackson celebrates after logging a tackle against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive back Peyton Bowen tries to block a Missouri field goal. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

After Banner’s interception, the Tigers went in reverse. Missouri was called for a hold on OU’s 15-yard line to move the Tigers back 10 yards. They got only half of the distance they needed to move the chains and eventually settled for a field goal.

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers makes a catch against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer gets tackled by Missouri's Nicholas Rodriguez. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU’s second drive went better than its first, as completions to Isaiah Sategna and Rocky Beers gave the Sooners a couple of first downs. But the drive eventually stalled, and OU punted the ball back to the Tigers.

Missouri's Naeshaun Montgomery outruns Oklahoma's Courtland Guillory for a touchdown. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Missouri then extended its lead. Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons threw in between OU defensive backs Eli Bowen and Omarion Robinson and connected with Naeshaun Montgomery for a 92-yard touchdown pass. The Tigers led 10-0 with 5:29 left in the first quarter.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna runs into the end zone against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna smiles after scoring a touchdown, which was later called back, against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

After two unsuccessful drives, the Sooners appeared to have an answer. Sategna broke a couple of tackles on OU’s sideline and sprinted to the end zone. The play was called a touchdown on the field, but after review, officials overturned the score and said he stepped out of bounds.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer throws an interception against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Missouri defensive back Santana Banner intercepts a pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Only a few plays after Sategna’s overturned touchdown, Mateer threw his second interception, which once again fell into the hands of Banner. The Tigers took over at OU’s 37-yard line.

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons throws a pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Simmons hit wideout Cayden Lee for a 26-yard gain on Missouri’s first play of the drive. He capped off the drive with his second touchdown pass to Montgomery, giving Missouri a 17-0 lead in the final moments of the first quarter.

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers hurdles a defender during the first half against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

It took until the second quarter, but OU finally got consistent yardage on its fourth drive. Runs of six and nine yards from Jonathan Hatton Jr. quickly got the Sooners to their own 40-yard line. Mateer then threw complete to Beers for 24 yards before finding Jack Van Dorselaer for eight yards.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer gets picked up by his teammates after being stopped on fourth down against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

As promising as this drive started, this possession stalled out, too. Mateer was stopped for no gain on a third-and-1 from Missouri's 11-yard line. The Sooners went for it on fourth down, and this time, Missouri halted him for a three-yard loss and forced a turnover on downs.

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons launches a pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive back Peyton Bowen makes a tackle against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Missouri stormed down the field once again, thanks to bombs of 33 and 28 yards from Simmons. The Sooners, though, held them to a field goal after back-to-back tackles for loss from Peyton Bowen in a goal-to-go situation. The Tigers led 20-0 with 3:48 left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma receiver Parker Livingstone catches a touchdown in the first half against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Oklahoma receiver Parker Livingstone looks into the crowd after hauling in his first touchdown catch as a Sooner against Missouri, | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Finally, OU got on the board right before halftime. Mateer led an 11-play, 75-yard drive down the field and finished it with a six-yard touchdown pass to Parker Livingstone. The score was Livingstone’s first as a Sooner, and it cut the deficit to 20-7 at the half.

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers prepares to catch a pass against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. scores a touchdown against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Livingstone’s touchdown evidently gave OU’s offense the spark it needed to make a comeback. Beers combined for 36 yards on two receptions on the Sooners’ first drive of the second half, and Mateer used a 14-yard rush to get deep into Missouri territory. Hatton ended the productive drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 20-14.

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis hits Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons as he throws. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke celebrates after an interception against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma linebackers Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke celebrate after an interception against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

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OU’s defense, which got torched in the first half, made a huge play to open the third quarter. Linebacker Kip Lewis hit Simmons as he threw, and linebacker Owen Heinecke intercepted the pass. The Sooners took over at the Tigers' 20-yard line.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes for a touchdown against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Only two plays after Heinecke’s pick, Mateer scampered into the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown run. This gave OU a 21-20 advantage, its first lead of the game.

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy tries to break a tackle from Oklahoma's Omarion Robinson. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Missouri’s dreadful start to the second half continued on the Tigers’ second offensive drive. Running back Ahmad Hardy rushed for two yards on first down before the Tigers failed to move the ball forward on their next play. Missouri punted it back to the Sooners.

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers tries to break a tackle against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer gets sacked against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell prepares to kick a field goal against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU put together another strong drive, thanks largely to a 29-yard completion from Mateer to Beers. Missouri, though, sacked Mateer and appeared to fumble. The referees originally ruled that the Tigers recovered, but replay review determined that he was down by contact. OU ultimately got on the board with a field goal from Tate Sandell to make it 24-20 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Missouri wide receiver Cayden Lee celebrates after making a catch against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis tries to tackle Missouri's Brett Norfleet. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Tigers weren’t done yet. The Tigers opened its ensuing drive with a 49-yard heave from Simmons to Lee. Simmons found Lee again a few plays later to give the Tigers a first-and-goal from OU’s one-yard line.

Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory breaks up a pass against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s defense made a major stop after those big plays. David Stone stopped Tigers tailback Preston Hatfield for a three-yard loss on first down before Courtland Guillory broke up a pass on second down. Simmons then threw an incompletion on third down, and the Tigers settled for another field goal to make it 24-23 with 13:09 remaining.

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. gets tackled against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s first punt of the second half came with 10:57 left in the game. The Sooners opening possession of the fourth quarter lasted only four plays.

Oklahoma defensive back Michael Boganowski intercepts a pass against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

After the OU punt, Missouri took over on its own 14-yard line. On the Tigers’ first play, Simmons threw a ball right at Lewis, who deflected the ball into the hands of Michael Boganowski for an interception. Boganowski got it down to the three-yard line and set up a first-and-goal

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes for a touchdown against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer runs for a touchdown against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Two plays after Boganowski’s pick, Mateer rushed to the outside for a one-yard touchdown run. OU took a 31-23 lead with 9:15 to play.

Missouri's Caleb Goodie Sr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Tigers, once again, refused to be buried. Simmons gave them another chunk play with a 23-yard completion to tight end Brett Norfleet. On the next play, he threw a beautiful ball into the hands of Caleb Goodie Sr. The Tigers were successful on their two-point conversion try and tied the game 31-31 with 8:08 remaining.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma wide receiver Jacob Jordan catches a pass against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU was in no rush to take the lead back. With over eight minutes of game time, they slowly moved the ball down the field. The Sooners converted on three third downs to move the ball deep into Tiger territory. The Tigers, though, did force a fourth down at their 13-yard line with 1:40 left.

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell prepares for a field goal against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma played it safe after being stopped on third-and-short. Sandell kicked a 30-yard field goal to give the Sooners a 34-31 lead with 1:37 remaining.

Oklahoma defensive end Adepoju Adebawore pressures Missouri's Austin Simmons. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone sacks Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone sacks Missouri's Austin Simmons. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Tigers had no timeouts to work with, but considering how many chunk plays they connected on earlier in the game, they still had a chance. Their chances of winning decreased dramatically on the first play of their ensuing drive. Adepoju Adebawore pressured Simmons, but the quarterback maneuvered out of the sack. Stone was there to finish the sack and set the Tigers back four yards with the clock running.

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis celebrates after the game-clinching fumble against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive back Markel Ford celebrates after the game-clinching fumble recovery against Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Simmons threw an incompletion on second down before connecting with Shaun Terry II on third down. As Terry was heading out of bounds, though, Robinson stripped him and recovered the football.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi celebrates after beating Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma analyst Kevin Wilson high-fives coach Brent Venables after beating Missouri. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners then got into victory formation and sealed their win. OU’s victory was its fourth in a row after prior wins over Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

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