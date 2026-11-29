COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oklahoma's march up the polls continued Sunday, the day after the Sooners' 34-31 comeback victory over Missouri.

The Sooners jumped up two spots to No. 17 in The Associated Press poll after running their winning streak to four with the win over the Tigers.

Georgia remains atop the poll, followed by Utah, Notre Dame, Miami and Texas. Tennessee, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, BYU, and Indiana round out the top 10.

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday.

The biggest intrigue remaining for Oklahoma — outside of the upcoming offensive coordinator hire — is what the weekend's results will mean for the Sooners' bowl destination.

When they finished off the victory over the Tigers, it appeared the Citrus Bowl was the most likely destination.

But Auburn's Iron Bowl victory over Alabama put the Crimson Tide's place in the College Football Playoff in peril and opened up the possibility Alabama could grab that spot and push the Sooners into the next tier of SEC bowl games.

Those possibilities include the Gator Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Texas Bowl, ReliaQuest Bowl and Music City Bowls.

In the AP poll, Iowa is at No. 11 followed by USC and Alabaa at No. 13. If the CFP rankings mirror that drop, the Crimson Tide — and Lincoln RIley's Trojans — would be outside the CFP.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Florida comes in behind the Sooners at No. 18, with Ole Miss at No. 24 and Auburn at No. 25.

The coaches poll has been slower to react to Oklahoma's recent success.

The Sooners jumped up four spots in that poll to No. 18, the biggest movers up in that poll, after moving into that poll after last week's win over Texas A&M.

The top four in the coaches poll remained the same, with Texas, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Texas Tech sliding up one spot each. Indiana and BYU rounded out the top 10.

Alabama dropped eight spots to No. 13.

Other SEC teams in that poll are Ole Miss at No. 17, Florida at No. 19, Kentucky at No. 24 and Auburn at No. 25.

Heading into November, the Sooners were far out of poll contention, and their streak of 27 consecutive seasons with a bowl/playoff appearance appeared in jeopardy.

But wins over Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Missouri not only vaulted Oklahoma into bowl eligibility but brought them at least to the very fringes of the CFP discussion and will earn them an attractive bowl destination.

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