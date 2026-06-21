These Matchups Will Decide Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State

Brent Venables' first game as a head coach against a former asisstant comes at a pivotal point in Oklahoma's schedule.

After their three-game gauntlet in a six-week span, the Sooners have a bit of a repreive — but life in the SEC means that there are no true days off. OU's first trip to Starkville to take on Jeff Lebby's Bulldogs will be a challenge.

No matter the records going into this game, Oklahoma will need to be disciplined on both sides of the ball — as well as the less-discussed other third side of the ball.

Sooners On SI continues its deep dive into the specific matchups OU will have to win in each of their conference games and Michigan.

Oklahoma safety Peyton Bowen | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Minor Matchup: OU Safeties vs. MSU Deep Ball

Lebby and Mississippi State want to stretch the field. Last season, the Bulldogs did it at a high-clip with former Sooner wide receiver Brenen Thompson earning All-SEC honors following an explosive season.

Despite Thompson now gearing up for his first season in the NFL, OU will still need to keep MSU from running downfield with a safety stuck in the mud.

First-year starting quarterback Kamario Taylor will now have speedy pass catcher, and another former Sooner, Zion Ragins. Peyton Bowen and first-year starter Michael Boganowski will earn a lot of future paychecks if they keep guys in front of them.

Last season, MSU welcomed Texas to Starkville for the first time and burned the Longhorns deep twice for scores — expect that to be in the gameplan against OU

Oklahoma's 2026 Matchup Series

Major Matchup: OU Defensive Ends vs. Kamario Taylor

Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye celebrates against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Bulldogs want to throw the ball, sure, but Tyler can be a threat with his legs as much as he can with his arm.

Last year after only starting in the final two games, Tyler racked up 458 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He's got great lateral speed and can turn a sack into a back-breaking gain to move the chains.

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Taylor Wein and Danny Okoye will have to be sound when they're attacking Tyler. A similar performance to last season's win over South Carolina should be the script from the edge rushers heading into Starkville.

By this point in the year, Okoye should be playing like a seasoned veteran. It will be his first season as a starter, but the trials of early 2026 should prepare him for a strong finish.