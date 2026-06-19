These Matchups Will Decide Oklahoma vs. Texas
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It's not been pretty for Brent Venables' teams in the Cotton Bowl. Save for their upset-win in 2023, OU has been blanked once and kept out of the end zone in two other games against Texas.
By the time Oklahoma meets the Longhorns in Dallas, both programs will have faced national title contenders and gone into hostile environments. The country will have a good idea about what to expect in the Red River Showdown.
But that's hardly the case with this game. No matter OU's record, the Sooners cannot afford another poor performance against Texas. If Oklahoma can salvage its season from a loss or two, they'll need to be disciplined in a few key areas.
Sooners On SI continues its examination of each of Oklahoma''s conference games within the SEC — as well as the early season bout against Michigan. Each article will provide a minor and major matchup that Oklahoma must win in order to walk away the victor.
Minor Matchup: OU Corners vs. Texas Wide Receivers
The Longhorns made the biggest splash in the transfer portal. by adding Auburn pass catcher Cam Coleman.
OU is quite familiar with Coleman, having played and defeated his Tiger teams in 2024 (three catches for 82 yards) and 2025 (three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown). But it won't be just Coleman that OU has to worry about — junior receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosely will make the job tougher on Oklahoma's corners.
Courtland Guillory was largely baptised by fire last season when he faced Coleman. Much of it was by Venables' design, who put a lot of faith in his true freshman corner. Guillory must take on this matchup and win his fair share of battles.
That leaves OU's three-year starter at corner, Eli Bowen, to clean up the rest. Texas has skill players all over the field. Bowen and Guillory must do their part so the rest of the defense can key on the quarterback and running backs.
Major Matchup: John Mateer vs. Texas Defense
John Mateer made a point to turn and watch Texas and quarterback Arch Manning brandish the Golden Hat after defeating the Sooners. Mateer needs to be inspired by that low feeling and put together — frankly — his best performance as QB1 at Oklahoma against the Longhorns.
Mateer and the offense was so bad last season that OU was essentially doomed by one long drive by the Longhorns. A more explosive performance behind Mateer would allow Oklahoma's defense to continue combating the plethora of skill talent Texas possesses.
It may seem redundant to have Mateer be the major matchup OU must win in two of their three biggest games of the season. Oklahoma needing a great Mateer performance against Georgia is more about the Sooners needing an all-hands-on-deck approach for a tough road game, OU needs Mateer to be great in the Cotton Bowl to prove himself worthy of the status he holds.
A great Mateer performance against Texas more than likely results in a victory.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.