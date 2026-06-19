These Matchups Will Decide Oklahoma vs. Texas

It's not been pretty for Brent Venables' teams in the Cotton Bowl. Save for their upset-win in 2023, OU has been blanked once and kept out of the end zone in two other games against Texas.

By the time Oklahoma meets the Longhorns in Dallas, both programs will have faced national title contenders and gone into hostile environments. The country will have a good idea about what to expect in the Red River Showdown.

But that's hardly the case with this game. No matter OU's record, the Sooners cannot afford another poor performance against Texas. If Oklahoma can salvage its season from a loss or two, they'll need to be disciplined in a few key areas.

Sooners On SI continues its examination of each of Oklahoma''s conference games within the SEC — as well as the early season bout against Michigan. Each article will provide a minor and major matchup that Oklahoma must win in order to walk away the victor.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Eli Bowen (23) tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) during the game at the Cotton Bowl. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Minor Matchup: OU Corners vs. Texas Wide Receivers

The Longhorns made the biggest splash in the transfer portal. by adding Auburn pass catcher Cam Coleman.

OU is quite familiar with Coleman, having played and defeated his Tiger teams in 2024 (three catches for 82 yards) and 2025 (three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown). But it won't be just Coleman that OU has to worry about — junior receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosely will make the job tougher on Oklahoma's corners.

Courtland Guillory was largely baptised by fire last season when he faced Coleman. Much of it was by Venables' design, who put a lot of faith in his true freshman corner. Guillory must take on this matchup and win his fair share of battles.

That leaves OU's three-year starter at corner, Eli Bowen, to clean up the rest. Texas has skill players all over the field. Bowen and Guillory must do their part so the rest of the defense can key on the quarterback and running backs.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) tries to get by Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Major Matchup: John Mateer vs. Texas Defense

John Mateer made a point to turn and watch Texas and quarterback Arch Manning brandish the Golden Hat after defeating the Sooners. Mateer needs to be inspired by that low feeling and put together — frankly — his best performance as QB1 at Oklahoma against the Longhorns.

Mateer and the offense was so bad last season that OU was essentially doomed by one long drive by the Longhorns. A more explosive performance behind Mateer would allow Oklahoma's defense to continue combating the plethora of skill talent Texas possesses.

It may seem redundant to have Mateer be the major matchup OU must win in two of their three biggest games of the season. Oklahoma needing a great Mateer performance against Georgia is more about the Sooners needing an all-hands-on-deck approach for a tough road game, OU needs Mateer to be great in the Cotton Bowl to prove himself worthy of the status he holds.

A great Mateer performance against Texas more than likely results in a victory.