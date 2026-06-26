These Matchups Will Decide Oklahoma vs. Missouri
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Oklahoma hasn't won in Columbia since 2006.
That sentence comes with a caveat the size of a the Sooners recent national championship ceremony at Kimrey Family Stadium. OU has only played Missouri at their house twice since that 2006 meeting — both meetings have resulted in losses for the Crimson and Cream.
The Sooners did get back in the win column against their long time foes from the Big 8 and Big 12 days. Last season's victory over the Tigers set up a win-or-go home situation for Oklahoma the following week for a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Sooners On SI concludes its series going over two matchups in each of the Sooners' conference matchups as well as the marquee non-conference bout against Michigan.
Minor Matchup: OU Skill Players vs. Missouri Defense
Over the past two seasons as SEC opponents, Oklahoma's offense has been stuck in the mud for a variety of different reasons. Those reasons should not plague the Sooners for this year's game against Missouri considering the offensive continuity — but you can't ever plan for injuries.
In those previous matchups, OU's skill players — outside of a long Isaiah Sategna III touchdown in 2025's 17-6 victory — have been kept in check by stout Tiger defenses.
If John Mateer has proven that last year was more about his injury than about a lack of ability, then he should have plenty of opportunities to allow his skill players to feast.
In those previous two matchups, there were chances for Deion Burks, Xavier Robinson and even Bauer Sharp to feast against the Tigers. Due to injuries, abysmal quarterback play or a lack of offensive identity, those players largely observed the games.
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Major Matchup: OU Rush Defense vs. Missouri Running Game
The identity of Missouri is running the football under Eli Drinkwitz. Sadly, star back Ahmad Hardy was shot and injured following spring ball and there's no telling when or if he can return in 2026.
There's, thankfully, optimism that he can — and with the OU game being the final game on the schedule, perhaps Hardy can make a return before or by the game.
Regardless, the Tigers will still want to run the football and have the ability to be good at it with a veteran offensive line.
Last year, Oklahoma forced the Missouri running game into non-exsitence — holding Hardy to 57 yards on 17 carries and 70 yards on 35 carries as a team. All this with Jayden Jackson playing limited snaps.
If OU wants to finish their season off on a high-note, stopping the run game should be priority number one.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.