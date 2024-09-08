Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Victory Over Houston
NORMAN — Brent Venables’ defense has plenty of cause for celebration on Saturday night.
A late safety sealed a nervy win 16-12 win over Houston, keeping No. 15 Oklahoma perfect in 2024 and avoiding an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Cougars.
Eight days after the Sooners dominated Temple, the defense was the only unit who had a good night at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The offense consistently misfired and OU’s special teams were shaky, allowing Houston to hang around for the entirety of Saturday’s contest.
A pair of first half touchdowns proved to be enough for Venables’ defense to seal the victory, but the Sooners (2-0) left Week 2 with more questions than answers as the program’s SEC debut looms in two weeks.
Growing Pains Continue
In Week 1, Oklahoma’s offense underwhelmed.
Against Houston, Seth Littrell’s group flat-out disappointed.
The opening script was ineffective, as the Sooners went three-and-out on their first drive — a sign of things to come.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold cashed in on a Houston muffed punt for a 10-yard touchdown drive.
Later in the half, OU marched 81 yards on eight plays to go up 14-3 early in the second quarter.
The next six possessions? Four punts, an interception and a missed field goal.
Oklahoma got the ball back on its own 10-yard line with 7:48 remaining and a chance to put the game out of reach, but all the Sooners were able to do was run five and a half minutes off the clock.
The offense needed to draw an offsides flag to extend the drive, but any momentum stalled out near midfield and OU had to settle for a punt.
Arnold finished the game 19-of-32 through the air with 174 yards, two scores and an interception as the passing attack still hasn’t taken off in 2024.
Role Reversal
Oklahoma’s offense is used to bailing out the defense.
In 2024, the script will be flipped.
While the offense stumbled through the game, Venables and Zac Alley’s unit carried the banner in Norman.
Houston’s lone touchdown came on a coverage bust — one play after OU cornerback Woodi Washington’s interception was wiped off the board by a controversial pass interference call.
Otherwise, the Cougars could only muster a pair of field goals.
When Houston cut the deficit to 14-12, Oklahoma’s defense responded by forcing a punt and then intercepting Houston quarterback Donovan Smith in Cougar territory to give the offense enough time to give the entire team a two-score cushion.
OU followed the pick with a missed field goal, thrusting the defense back into a massive spot up 14-12 early in the fourth quarter.
Venables’ unit rallied again. It allowed Houston to pick up a pair of first downs but ultimately forced a punt and kept the two-point lead intact.
With the offense again sputtering, the defense had to come up with one more stop late.
Houston got the ball back on its own 5-yard line with 1:48 remaining on the clock.
Defensive tackle Gracen Halton blew up the first play of the possession to notch a safety, sealing the 16-12 win.
The offensive struggles aren’t going to magically go away. Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line is still banged up, the wide receivers are still depleted and Arnold will still have freshman mistakes as he continues his first year as OU’s starter.
Much better competition lies ahead on Oklahoma’s schedule, and the defense will have to continue to stand tall to keep the Sooners in games.
Third-and-forever
One glaring issue for the Sooners against Temple was their third down efficiency on offense.
OU started its Week 1 contest 0-for-11 on third down, and it needed running back Taylor Tatum to score on its last third down of the game to notch its first conversion.
Those issued popped up again on Saturday.
Oklahoma went a dismal 4-of-14 on third down against Houston’s defense.
The average distance to the sticks on third down for OU was 9.1 on Saturday night, constantly putting the entire drive on Arnold’s right arm.
Oklahoma faced just one third down of four yards or shorter (which it converted), but went 1-for-6 on third downs with nine or more yards to gain.
The final third down of the night didn’t even go right for the Sooners, as center Joshua Bates was hit for a personal foul after Arnold tried to knee the ball and run clock.
Replacing the entire offensive line while breaking in a new quarterback and offensive coordinator was never going to be easy, but OU’s offense is well behind schedule two weeks into the year.