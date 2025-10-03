Three Things to Watch in Oklahoma's Final Red River Tuneup
Oklahoma has one more non-conference obligation before officially turning its sights on Texas.
The No. 5-ranked Sooners host Kent State this weekend (3 p.m., SEC Network), and while OU hopes it won’t be much of a game, it’ll still serve as an important contest for a handful of Oklahoma players.
It’s OU’s last chance to seize momentum before rolling south to the Cotton Bowl in a massive bout with the No. 9-ranked Longhorns next weekend.
How Helpful Was the Off Week for the O-Line?
Oklahoma’s rushing attack never got going against Auburn, but the Sooners were banged up.
True freshman left tackle Michael Fasusi was only able to play nine snaps, while center Jake Maikkula and right guard Febechi Nwaiwu were severely limited after getting rolled up on against Temple.
That trio spent plenty of time in the training room, Nwaiwu said on Monday, trying to get back to 100 percent.
OU’s preferred offensive line only started the contest against Michigan. Otherwise, pieces like Fasusi have been working to get back onto the field.
Kent State gave up nearly 500 rushing yards to Florida State two weeks ago.
The Sooners need to finally piece together a rushing attack outside of the work quarterback John Mateer has done with his legs, and that starts with a much healthier offensive line on Saturday.
Can Michael Hawkins Jr. Get OU’s Young Receivers Going?
Oklahoma’s passing attack has been prolific despite throwing to primarily four guys.
Tight end Jaren Kanak leads the team with 307 receiving yards, though he’s third with 18 receptions.
Deion Burks paces OU with 23 receptions for 265 yards. Isaiah Sategna has caught 22 passes for 284 yards and Keontez Lewis has 17 grabs for 210 yards.
Running back Tory Blaylock is next up with five receptions. Xavier Robinson has caught three passes, and Zion Kearney is OU’s only other receiver with more than one catch.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- The One Big Thing About Oklahoma-Kent State Actually Started Last Week
- Here's How the Sooners On SI Staff Picked Oklahoma vs. Kent State
- Five Oklahoma Players Who Need a Big Showing Before Texas
- The Monster Is Fed: Oklahoma’s Journey to the 1985 National Title
Oklahoma hopes to get Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Javonnie Gibson fully online against Kent State, but the second-year pass catchers like Kearney, Ivan Carreon and Jacob Jordan haven’t been able to crack the rotation, and neither has true freshman Elijah Thomas.
Last year, Jordan was able to break through against South Carolina after Jackson Arnold was re-inserted into the lineup because the duo built chemistry at practice while both were running with the 2’s.
Perhaps Hawkins’ experience with Thomas, Kearney, Carreon and Jordan at practice can show through in the second quarter on Saturday to get the younger pieces of OU’s receiving corps going in 2025.
Take a Peek at Oklahoma’s Future Secondary
There’s no reason to rush safeties Robert Spears-Jennings or Peyton Bowen out the door.
Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby are reliable at corner, too.
But when things get out of hand, safeties Michael Boganowski and Jaydan Hardy will have plenty of time to show what that partnership could look like in the future alongside defensive back Reggie Powers.
Boganowski is always must-see TV. He’s the team’s biggest hitter, and he has a nose for the football.
Hardy hasn’t had a big chance to stand out yet, but his time will come early against the Golden Flashes.
Kent State ranks 130th in total offense, averaging 290.5 yards per game, and there’s not reason to expect that the Sooners won’t be able to dominate the line of scrimmage and pull the starters early on Saturday.