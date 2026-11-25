NORMAN — Isaiah Sategna has carried a heavy load during his two seasons at Oklahoma.

Since Sategna arrived, he’s accounted for more than 25% of the Sooners receptions and more than 30% of their receiving yards.

Going into his final regular-season game with Oklahoma, at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at No. 23 Missouri, Sooners coach Brent Venables expressed appreciation for Sategna.

“Just great physical and mental toughness,” Venables said. “Loves to compete. Believes in himself. Loves his teammates. Always ready. Always available. You don’t hear about him being on an injury report, and if you look at how hard he practices, the mileage that he puts out there every single day, his willingness to really just dig in and be an example of what preparation and hard work looks like (you’d be surprised).”

Sategna has been a model of consistency for Oklahoma’s offense over the last two seasons.

He’s started each of the 24 games since he arrived and only once — Nov. 15 in rainy conditions that severely limited passing — has Sategna had fewer than two receptions.

Sategna has combined for 13 receiving touchdowns. No other player has more than five.

“Chasing excellence every single day,” Venables said. “He’s represented that in every way.”

In his home finale last week, Sategna drew a flag for throwing the football deep into the stands after his 25-yard touchdown catch with less than four minutes remaining all but sealed the game for the Sooners.

It’s the kind of penalty Venables loathes, but with Sategna, he let it slide.

“I thought it was actually kind of cool,” Venables said. “Told him not to do it again or I’d break his fingers, but no, he’s meant a lot, and boy, he just made us better. What a great get he was.”

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Sategna arrived in Norman part of a group of four transfer portal additions in the 2025 offseason.

In three seasons at Arkansas, Sategna had 54 catches for 632 yards and three touchdowns.

They weren’t bad numbers, but they certainly didn’t lead many to believe he’d blossom into what he’s become.

Last season, he was one of a very few bright spots on the offense, with 67 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns.

While Deion Burks had his moments and Jaren Kanak produced plenty of catches and yards from the tight end spot, Sategna carried much of the offensive workload.

This season, the Sooners hoped to lighten his load a bit with the addition of Virginia transfer Trell Harris.

When Harris went down with what proved to be a season-ending injury against Michigan in the second week of the season, Sategna once again had much of the weight of the passing game on his shoulders.

The percentage of Oklahoma’s receptions hauled in by Sategna has actually gone up slightly from last season even if the percentage of receiving yards is — very slightly — down.

Sategna has also been the Sooners’ punt returner the last two seasons and has returned two for touchdowns this year.

“He’s just a real light in our locker room,” Venables said, “and just appreciate all that he’s been about and his contributions to our team.”

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