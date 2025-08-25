Why Oklahoma WR Elijah Thomas Has Earned Comparisons to Former SEC Star
NORMAN — Oklahoma wide receiver Elijah Thomas has yet to play a snap of college football, but those around him already see his star potential.
“We were talking about him a couple months ago in the room with the rest of the receivers,” OU wide receivers coach Emmett Jones said. “Javonnie (Gibson), he’s a Louisiana kid… he said, ‘Coach, that’s Malik Nabers right there.’”
Thomas, a true freshman, came to OU as a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025. As a senior in 2024, Thomas registered 1,803 yards and 26 touchdowns on 72 receptions, earning him the No. 128 ranking in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.
A lofty comparison
Being compared to someone like Nabers is quite the compliment.
Nabers played college football at LSU, starting in six games as a true freshman in 2021. His breakout came in 2022, when Nabers logged 1,017 yards and three touchdowns on 72 catches.
In Nabers’ final year with the Tigers, he was a unanimous All-American, finishing the 2023 season with 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Nabers opted to forego his final season at LSU and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, where the New York Giants selected him No. 6 overall.
As a rookie in 2024, Nabers compiled 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on 109 catches, breaking the NFL’s single-season reception record for a rookie. He earned Pro Football Writers of American All-Rookie Team honors and did so while playing for a Giants squad that went 3-14.
Why Thomas earned that comparison
In Thomas’ freshman bio on OU’s athletic website, he is listed at 6-0 and 180 pounds. Nabers is 6-0 and 201 pounds.
As a former 4-star wideout who put up video-game numbers in high school, it’s no surprise that Thomas has impressed with his natural abilities throughout camp.
“He’s just so, so explosive,” Jones said. “His catch range and his radius is ridiculous, man. I’ll tell you, he caught a screen the other day and he probably went 80 yards in about 3 seconds. He’s a freak of nature.”
Jones believes that a player must possess certain leadership and mental traits to reach his full potential at wide receiver.
And despite his youth, Thomas has flashed those during his first few months in Norman.
“I try to break him on the field; I try to break him in the classroom… I can’t break him at all,” Jones said. “We put a lot of pressure on him to see how he responds. He’s responding well. This program instills you with a different DNA.”
Adding to the WR room
Oklahoma desperately needs more from its wide receivers in 2025.
The Sooners finished No. 121 nationally out of 134 FBS teams in passing offense last year, averaging 175.8 yards per game. Tight end Bauer Sharp, now at LSU, led the Sooners with 324 receiving yards.
OU saw several of its top targets — Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony, Deion Burks and Jaquaize Pettaway — miss multiple games due to various injuries.
Burks is the only player from that group still on the team, while the other four transferred after 2024. The Sooners added five receivers from the portal during the offseason: Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois), Jer’Michael Carter (McNeese State) and Josiah Martin (Cal).
Thomas is one of two true freshman wideouts on this year’s squad, along with Manny Choice.
Last year, true freshmen Jacob Jordan, Zion Kearney, Zion Ragins and Ivan Carreon each saw significant playing time and burned their redshirts, largely due to injuries.
If Thomas sees a similarly high volume in his first year, Jones expects him to be a playmaker.
“He never really makes the same mistake,” Jones said. “He gets better every day. He’s so explosive, man.”