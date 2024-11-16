All Sooners

Big Game by Jalon Moore, Kobe Elvis Propels Oklahoma to Dominant Victory

The Sooners hammered Stetson behind Elvis' 24 points and Moore's 21.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
By OU Media Relations

NORMAN — Oklahoma defeated Stetson 85-64 on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Here is a recap of the game.

- Senior Jalon Moore scored 21 points, becoming the first Sooner since Grant Sherfield against Villanova (21), Kansas City (24) and Arkansas (23) to score 20-plus points in three consecutive games. In addition, Moore is the first Sooner to open the season with three straight games of 20-plus points since Buddy Hield in 2015-16.

- Graduate Kobe Elvis scored a team-high 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting, finishing 4 for 8 from deep. Elvis finished three points shy of his career high of 27 points set against Cincinnati on Dec. 16, 2023. Elvis has back-to-back games with 10-plus points.

- Super senior Sam Godwin led the Sooners on the glass, recording 10 rebounds. Godwin has tallied 10-plus rebounds in all three games.

- Oklahoma improved to 3-0 for the sixth time in the last 10 seasons and third time under OU head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser.

- Porter Moser earned his 350th career victory and 57th win at Oklahoma.

- The Sooners improved to 25-3 against non-conference foes at Lloyd Noble Center under Moser.

- OU improved to 3-0 against Stetson. The last contest between the two programs was on Dec. 7, 1972. The Sooners won 84-76.

