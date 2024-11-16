Big Game by Jalon Moore, Kobe Elvis Propels Oklahoma to Dominant Victory
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — Oklahoma defeated Stetson 85-64 on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Here is a recap of the game.
- Senior Jalon Moore scored 21 points, becoming the first Sooner since Grant Sherfield against Villanova (21), Kansas City (24) and Arkansas (23) to score 20-plus points in three consecutive games. In addition, Moore is the first Sooner to open the season with three straight games of 20-plus points since Buddy Hield in 2015-16.
- Graduate Kobe Elvis scored a team-high 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting, finishing 4 for 8 from deep. Elvis finished three points shy of his career high of 27 points set against Cincinnati on Dec. 16, 2023. Elvis has back-to-back games with 10-plus points.
- Super senior Sam Godwin led the Sooners on the glass, recording 10 rebounds. Godwin has tallied 10-plus rebounds in all three games.
- Oklahoma improved to 3-0 for the sixth time in the last 10 seasons and third time under OU head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser.
- Porter Moser earned his 350th career victory and 57th win at Oklahoma.
- The Sooners improved to 25-3 against non-conference foes at Lloyd Noble Center under Moser.
- OU improved to 3-0 against Stetson. The last contest between the two programs was on Dec. 7, 1972. The Sooners won 84-76.