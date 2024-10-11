Oklahoma Gets Commitment from 6-foot-11 Center Kai Rogers
Porter Moser got himself another big man.
Kai Rogers, a 4-star center in the 2025 class, announced in a ceremony on Friday that he committed to Oklahoma. Rogers chose the Sooners after including them with Iowa State and SMU in his top three a week before. He also had offers from Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ole Miss and more.
Rogers took an official visit to OU on July 16 and was offered only days later on July 24.
Listed at 6-foot-11, Rogers will add valuable size to OU’s roster once on campus next year. He would be tied with Luke Northweather as the tallest player on OU’s current roster.
On3 is the highest on Rogers, ranking him as the 51st best player in the class. Rivals and 247Sports also have him as a top-100 prospect at No. 66 and No. 92, respectively. Every major recruiting service has given him four stars.
Rogers is from Wauwatosa West High School (WI), where he made his announcement Friday. He averaged 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds last season as a junior. He also plays for Cold Hearts in the Overtime Elite circuit. Last year for Wisconsin Playground in the AAU circuit, he averaged 16.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game.
Moser’s 2025 class is now up to three with the addition of Rogers. Two-sport athlete Alec Blair was the first commitment from the 2025 class when he committed to play both basketball and baseball for the Sooners. Blair, a 4-star forward from De La Salle (CA), pledged in July, a day before OU offered Rogers.
OU’s second commitment in the class was another big man in international prospect Andreas Holst, who committed just last month shortly after visiting Norman. Holst is a 7-foot center from Denmark who also announced offers from Oklahoma State, USC, SMU, Washington, Illinois and more. Holst being on the roster means the 6-foot-11 Rogers won’t even be the tallest player on his team.
The Sooners start their upcoming season against Lindenwood at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 in Norman.