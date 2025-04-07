OU Basketball: Oklahoma Lands Experienced Guard With Big 12 Experience
Porter Moser bagged his second transfer on Monday.
Former Kansas State and Miami guard Nijel Pack is headed to Norman, On3’s Joe Tipton reported.
Pack only appeared in nine games last season, where he averaged 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
He missed the rest of the season with a foot injury.
Pack most recently spent three seasons at Miami.
The 6-foot-0 guard averaged 13.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, and averaged 13.6 points per game during the 2022-23 season with the Hurricanes.
His best season came as a sophomore at Kansas State.
Pack averaged 17.4 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting from the field, and he averaged 43.6 percent shooting from deep.
As a freshman, Pack averaged 12.7 points per game with the Wildcats.
After the Wildcats fired Bruce Weber, Pack hit the portal and landed at Miami.
Pack adds 122 career games of experience to OU’s backcourt, which will be built around local product Dayton Forsythe.
Forsythe announced he’ll return for his sophomore season.
Monday, Moser also landed Notre Dame transfer Tae Davis out of the transfer portal.
Moser’s first two additions from the transfer portal mark a clear shift from the types of transfers the Sooners have consistently landed in the past.
Both Pack and Davis have years of experience at the Power 4 level. There is no need to project how Pack and Davis will fare throughout the physical grind of the SEC.
Previously, Moser and his staff relied on trying to find mid-major talent in hopes of elevating those players to a different level night-in and night-out.
Davis in particular brings size the Sooners have often lacked under Moser, which is necessary as the coaching staff constructs OU’s second SEC roster.
Other returners for next year include center Mo Wague, forward Kuol Atak and guards Jadon Jones and Jeff Nwankwo who both redshirted this past season due to injury.
Moser also signed a trio of freshmen in forwards Kai Rogers and Andreas Holst as well as guard Alec Blair.
The Sooners lost forwards Jalon Moore and Glenn Taylor Jr., center Sam Godwin, and guards Kobe Elvis and Brycen Goodine to graduation.
Superstar freshman Jeremiah Fears entered the NBA Draft, and Duke Miles, Yaya Keita, Jacolb Fredson-Cole and Luke Northweather all elected to enter the transfer portal.
Fredson-Cole announced his commitment to McNeese State and Northweather is headed to Missouri.