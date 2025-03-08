OU Gymnastics: Oklahoma Soars to Season-High Score in Senior Night Victory
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – In front of the fourth highest attendance in program history (9,144), the No. 1 Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team put up its highest score of the season in a 198.200-196.900 victory over No. 17 Michigan Friday night inside Lloyd Noble Center.
OU closed its home slate with a 5-0 record inside the LNC as the Sooners moved to 153-4 all-time under head coach K.J. Kindler. This is the 11th straight season OU has gone undefeated at home, a 90-0 record across 60 meets.
Senior Jordan Bowers won a trio of event titles, including the all-around with a season-high 39.775. Bowers also added event titles on bars and beam with near-perfect 9.975s. The senior shared bars with fellow senior Audrey Davis and beam with junior Faith Torrez. Freshman Lily Pederson took home vault with a 9.95.
The Sooners opened the meet with a 49.325 on vault to Michigan’s 49.175 on bars. Pederson was the highlight at the start of the rotation, sticking her Yurchenko 1.5 cold for a career-high 9.975. Torrez added a 9.85 in the No. 2 spot. Sophomore Keira Wells, freshman Addison Fatta and freshman Elle Mueller added a trio of 9.825s in the middle of the rotation. Bowers capped off the rotation with a 9.875.
A 49.650 on bars extended the OU lead to 98.975-98.350 at the halfway point. Davis was near perfection in the No. 5 spot, earning her 15th career mark of 9.975. Bowers added the second near-perfect score of the night as she stuck her dismount in the anchor spot for a 9.975 of her own. Senior Dani Sievers got the rotation started with a strong routine and a stuck dismount for a 9.925 and Torrez added a 9.90 in the No. 4 spot. After a fall in the second spot, Fatta got things back on track with a solid routine for a 9.875.
OU used its second-highest beam score of the season to push its lead even further. Bowers was nearly perfect for the second time in the No. 4 spot. The senior nailed her series with ease and stuck her dismount to earn her second 9.975 of the night. In the anchor spot, Torrez was nearly perfect herself, showing off why she’s one of the top beam workers in the nation with a 9.975. A strong and confident performance from Fatta earned her a career high 9.925 in the No. 2 spot. Davis started the rotation with a stunning routine and a stick on the dismount to earn a 9.90. Making her season debut was Ava Siegfeldt with a 9.80 in the No. 5 spot.
A 49.650 on floor sealed the season-high score for the Sooners. For her final routine in the LNC, Davis got the crowd on its feet with her swing inspired performance for a 9.9. Following her was Sievers for the last time at home, earning a 9.925 as she nailed her passes with ease in her return to the floor lineup. Bowers, a fan favorite on floor, put an exclamation point on her night with a 9.95 in the No. 5 spot. Torrez closed out the rotation with a big double layout, stuck cold, for a 9.975. Fatta and Mueller looked poised and confident, adding 9.90s in the middle of the rotation.
The Sooners return to SEC action for one last dual meet when they take on Georgia next Friday at 5:45 p.m.