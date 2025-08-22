Sooners on SI Podcast: Predicting How the 2025 Season Will Play Out for Oklahoma
John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field returned for the final Sooners on SI Podcast of the offseason.
Before turning the page from Talking Season to game week, the guys put a bow on the final days of Oklahoma's fall camp.
Defensive tackle David Stone spoke with local media members for the first time since he entered the transfer portal during the spring window. The guys recapped his comments, as well as the role that former defensive end Ethan Downs and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates played in keeping the former 5-star recruit in Norman.
Then they looked at OU's defensive line as a whole to project how effective they can be in 2025.
Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones also spoke to the media on Tuesday, and he had high praise for his group of second-year receivers who endured a tumultuous freshman season in Norman.
Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai also spoke about the young pieces in his room, as well as the work that Gentry Williams has done to ramp himself back into game shape ahead of his expected return to the lineup against Illinois State.
Field also spoke with Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke's continued development as he plays a key role with the Sooners' special teams and how prepared he is to provide depth behind Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho.
The guys then shifted their attention to the season at hand, which begins this weekend with Iowa State and Kansas State's Week 0 battle in Ireland.
Hoover, Chapman and Field offered their predictions for Oklahoma's record in 2025, as well as if that finish would be good enough for Brent Venables to lead the Sooners into a fifth season, before the group turned their attention to the college football world at large.
They picked their conference title games for the SEC, the Big Ten, the ACC and the Big 12 as well as their pick for the Group of 5's representative in the 2025 College Football Playoff.
You can listen to the Sooners on SI Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and you can watch the show every week on Hoover's YouTube channel.