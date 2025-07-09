Former Oklahoma Star Paige Parker Reunites With Melyssa Lombardi, Sydney Romero at Oregon
Former Oklahoma star Paige Parker is reuniting with a few familiar faces.
The two-time national champion and four-time All-American is joining Melyssa Lombardi’s staff at Oregon as the Ducks’ Director of Player Development.
Lombardi served as Parker’s pitching coach when the dominant left-hander was mowing through the Big 12 for the Sooners.
"Paige brings an understanding of how to use advanced metrics and performance data to give our players a competitive edge," Lombardi said in a press release. "Her ability to translate numbers into actionable development plans and in-game strategy will elevate the way we prepare, compete, and grow as a program. Paige will be an incredible asset for Oregon Softball."
Parker joins the Ducks after spending four years with Utah as the Utes’ associate head coach.
"I couldn't be more excited to reunite with Coach Lombardi and join her staff at the University of Oregon," Parker said. "I'm so thankful to Coach Amy Hogue and the University of Utah for everything over the past four years — it's been an incredible journey.
"I'm looking forward to what's ahead at Oregon as we continue building toward something great. Competing for the Women's College World Series year after year is the goal, and I'm all in. Getting to do it with Coach Lombardi makes it even more special."
Lombardi led Oregon back to the Women’s College World Series this past season, which was the Ducks’ first appearance in Oklahoma City since 2018.
Oregon ultimately fell in an elimination game to Oklahoma, as the Sooners sent the Ducks packing for the second consecutive year.
The Utes made it to the WCWS with Parker and DJ Gasso, Patty Gasso’s son, on staff in 2023.
As a player, Parker was named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2016 WCWS, and she was named to the WCWS All-Tournament team in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
"Paige was an elite student-athlete," Lombardi said. "Her relentless work ethic and drive to excel helped her win on the sport's biggest stage and become a two-time national champion. She had an exceptional ability to spin the ball and compete on the mound. Having had the honor to coach her previously, I am overjoyed to now have the opportunity to work with her professionally."
Parker will serve on Oregon’s staff alongside former teammate Sydney Romero, who played at Oklahoma from 2016-2019.