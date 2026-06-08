Oklahoma's Kasidi Pickering Enters Softball Transfer Portal, per Report

A key piece of Oklahoma's offense the past three years reportedly has entered the transfer portal.

Kasidi Pickering, a 2025 NFCA First-Team All-American and a member of the 2024 Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team, has entered the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, according to D1Softball's Justin McLeod in a post Monday on Twitter/X.

Filed to @D1Softball: Oklahoma outfielder Kasidi Pickering has entered the transfer portal with a Do Not Contact tag.https://t.co/pXnEt2h8J8 — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 8, 2026

The report cited an unnamed source.

A product of Humble, TX, Pickering has been a key cog in the Sooners' home run hitting machine.

She hit 12 homers as a true freshman, including a grand slam in her first collegiate at-bat, and she added to her offense to club 18 long balls in 2025 as a sophomore. This past year, she hit 20 home runs despite working through a month-long slump.

Pickering finished with a .389 batting average as a freshman, a mark that climbed up to .392 before falling slightly to .370 this past season. Despite enduring a tough April at the plate, she still posted career-highs in RBIs (61) and slugging percentage (.806), and she finished the year with 12 doubles and 41 walks.

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Pickering won a national title with the Sooners in 2024, where she also finished as a member of the 2024 Big 12 All-Freshman Team and Freshman All-American.

She was a 2025 First Team All-SEC selection, and she was a 2026 NFCA First Team All-Midwest Region selection.

Pickering played travel ball for Hotshots Fastpitch under coach Nathan Nelson.

A number of Nelson's former stars have found their way to Lubbock to play for Jerry Glasco's Texas Tech Red Raiders over the past few years. Tech just finished the WCWS as national runner-up to Texas for the second year in a row.

A player of Pickering's caliber will undoubtedly be pursued by every major program in the country.

The Sooners already lost three members of the 2026 team to the transfer portal.

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Utility player Tia Milloy announced on May 25 that she will be departing and looking for a new home with two years of eligibility remaining.

Milloy's departure is not a major shock, as she struggled to carve out a role for herself in the lineup and was primarily used as a pinch-runner in conference play.

Shortly after Milloy's announcement, sisters Berkley and Riley Zache followed suit with their own announcement that they intended to leave Norman. Berkley Zache, a freshman, pitched in relief for Patty Gasso's squad this season, throwing 15 1/3 innings and posting a 1-0 record with a staff-best 2.28 ERA, albiei on the lowest volume of innings.

Riley Zache, a sophomore infielder, didn't suit up for the Sooners this year, but got into nine games in 2025 as a true freshman and remains on the 2026 OU roster.

They join a group of Sooners who will be departing due to graduation.

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Pitchers Kierston Deal and Sydney Berzon, outfielder Abby Dayton and infielders Ailana Agbayani and Isabela Emerling are all out of eligibility following the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Agbayani will head to the AUSL to join the Chicago Bandits, while Dayton, Emerling and Berzon will join the AUSL's reserve player pool this summer.

Deal will return to the program in 2027 to serve as a graduate assistant under Patty Gasso.