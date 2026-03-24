Oklahoma's Pitching Staff Continues to Improve, Which is a Scary Prospect for the SEC

Oklahoma’s offense has continued its warpath through two weekends of SEC play, but the pitching staff is quietly rounding into shape.

Four OU pitchers — Audrey Lowry, Miali Guachino, Sydney Berzon and Allyssa Parker — combined to allow one earned run over the weekend against Ole Miss, and each of the Sooners’ arms shone in their own way.

Lowry breezed through her Saturday start, allowing just two hits, one walk and hitting one batter while striking out three in five innings, then Parker sat down two more Rebels in a brief but steady relief appearance.

Oklahoma sophomore Audrey Lowry is third in the nation with 15 wins in 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Guachino needed to stifle any emotions about returning to face her old team, she hid those thoughts in the circle on Sunday.

She struck out five and allowed one earned run on three hits in four innings after her offense handed her a 4-0 lead to work with.

Guchino then passed the baton to Berzon, who closed out the victory, which made way for Berzon’s best showing yet in an OU uniform.

The pair of runs allowed by Berzon on Monday came in an inning that had two errors and a fluke hit off the pitcher’s knee, and she rebounded by retiring the final seven batters she faced.

Oklahoma pitcher Sydney Berzon will face her old team this weekend as the Sooners take on LSU. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Lowry then took over in relief, and though the Rebels put a pair of runners on twice, the sophomore bowed up and fought back, striking out five more to close out a 5-2 win thanks to Isabela Emerling’s pinch-hit grand slam.

Over the past two years, the Sooners have gotten Jekyll and Hyde performances out of their starters when called upon in relief, so the late-game cameos by Berzon on Sunday and Lowry on Monday are great signs for a group that appears to be improving each weekend.

Walks turned bad pitches into multi-run homers in OU’s SEC opener against Auburn, but Oklahoma limited the free passes against the Rebels.

As a staff, the Sooners issued just four walks and hit three batters across the weekend to give no life to a sputtering Ole Miss offense.

Going on the road in conference play is never easy — and this weekend will be no different — but Oklahoma is preparing to take on an LSU offense that is a step down from either Auburn or the Rebels.

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Following Sunday’s contests, the Tigers rank 237th in the nation in batting average (.259), and LSU has hit 23 home runs (two fewer as a team than OU freshman Kendall Wells).

Like Guachino, Berzon will have to face a host of familiar faces at Tiger Park, but the trip should represent another opportunity for the staff as a whole to build confidence with the series against No. 1 Texas looming next month.

The meeting with the Longhorns starts a run of four consecutive series to end the season against top 16 opponents (No. 10 Arkansas, No. 15 Georgia and No. 16 Texas A&M) that will decide the SEC race, but Oklahoma’s pitchers are growing into the year and appear to be on the rise at the right time to meet the challenge.