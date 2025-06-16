OU Softball: Former Oklahoma Outfielder Transfers to Nebraska
Former Oklahoma outfielder Hannah Coor is reuniting with an old friend for her final season.
After entering the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2025 season, Coor announced she’s transferring to Nebraska to join former OU star Jordy Bahl.
Coor made 45 appearances for Patty Gasso’s Sooners in 2025, starting 23 of those contests.
She hit .329 for the year, totaling four doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs while also drawing three walks.
Coor battled injuries through most of her first three years in Norman, but finally healthy, she was primed for a breakout year in Oklahoma’s outfield.
The start of her season got derailed, however, when she sprained her ankle on the opening day of the season.
Follow Along:
By the time SEC play rolled around, Coor had established herself back in OU’s outfield, but in the postseason freshman Sydney Barker claimed a spot in the starting lineup, again relegating Coor to a role off the bench late in games.
Coor will have one year of eligibility left for the Cornhuskers.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Coor hit .211 with two doubles, one home run and eight RBIs while drawing one walk. Though she only started two games, she made 68 appearances.
Injuries cost Coor the 2023 season, and she had to use a medical redshirt after making just four appearances, and she made 40 appearances for OU as a freshman in 2022.
The veteran outfielder was one of four members of Oklahoma’s 2025 roster to enter the transfer portal.
Freshman infielder Kadey Lee McKay announced she’s transferring to North Texas, while outfielder Maya Bland and catcher Corri Hicks have yet to publicly indicate where they will play next year.
The Sooners also lost three members of the team that made it back to the WCWS semifinals due to graduation.
First baseman Cydney Sanders and pitchers Sam Landry and Isabella Smith closed out their OU careers at Devon Park earlier this month.
Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon is headed to Norman after earning NFCA All-American honors twice in her first three seasons in Baton Rouge.
Berzon will join the top-rated recruiting class as Gasso will have six new faces to work with alongside a strong core of returners.
Sanders’ departure leaves a hole at first base, but second baseman Ailana Agbayani, shortstop Gabbie Garcia, third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and catcher Isabela Emerling are all slated to return from OU’s infield.
Kasidi Pickering and Abby Dayton will be back from the outfield, as will designated player Ella Parker.
Barker will be able to battle for a starting job both in the outfield and at first base, and Tia Milloy will be able to push for more playing time after settling in to life as a freshman last year.
Gasso also signed the nation’s top player per Softball America in outfielder Kai Minor, the nation’s top-rated catcher in Kendall Wells and the nation’s top rated infielder in Lexi McDaniel in the 2025 class alongside a trio of pitchers who will all be on campus this fall.