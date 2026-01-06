Another Oklahoma WR Heading to the Transfer Portal, per Report

NORMAN — Oklahoma has added a couple significant pieces at wide receiver so far in the transfer portal period.

But the Sooners are also losing players at the position.

Ivan Carreon became the latest Oklahoma receiver to enter the portal, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

Oklahoma sophomore WR Ivan Carreon plans to enter the portal, his reps @topflightboog_ and @shamar_thomas11 tell @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-6, 224-pound WR was a 4-star in the 2024 class (No. 207 overall). Has posted 12 catches for 124 yards in his career.https://t.co/DPqmNlMLBR pic.twitter.com/WhJc0WFxpZ — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 6, 2026

Carreon played in 22 games during his two seasons in Norman, starting one — the 2024 Armed Forces Bowl loss to Navy.

He had 12 catches for 124 yards and no touchdowns.

This season, Carreon had two catches for 35 yards. He had once reception against Auburn and then a 32-yard catch against Kent State.

Most of his career production came in that bowl start, where he had seven catches for 72 yards.

Carreon joins OU receivers Jayden Gibson, Josiah Martin, KJ Daniels and Zion Kearney in entering the portal.

Gibson has already committed to South Carolina while the others remain uncommitted.

Read More Oklahoma Football

The Sooners have been active at the position in the portal, after having just two wide receivers with more than 21 receptions in 2025 — Isaiah Sategna and Deion Burks.

Oklahoma has already landed commitments from Virginia wide receiver Trell Harris, who had 59 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns this season for the Cavaliers, and Texas' Parker Livingstone.

Livingstone had 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Longhorns. That included two catches for 29 yards against the Sooners.

Harris has one season of eligibility remaining while Livingstone has three.

The Sooners have also added tight ends Hayden Hansen from Florida and Rocky Beers from Colorado State in the portal, as they work to beef up the options in the passing game for quarterback John Mateer.

Hansen had 30 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns for the Gators while Beers had 31 catches for 388 yards and seven scores. Beers is the brother of OU women's basketball star Raegan Beers.

Carreon was a consensus four-star prospect out of Odessa, Texas, where he finished as Odessa High's all-time leader in receptions (192), receiving yards (3,315) and receiving touchdowns (40).

He chose the Sooners out of a group of offers that included Purdue and Texas Tech.