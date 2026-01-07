Oklahoma Loses Another Preps-Recruited Wide Receiver, per Report

The Oklahoma Sooners keep waving goodbye to wide receivers who came to Norman from high school.

Zion Ragins now makes it seven pass catchers — five that were recruited by Oklahoma out of high school — to have entered the transfer portal. This was first reported by CBSSports' Chris Hummer on X (formely Twitter).

Oklahoma redshirt freshman WR Zion Ragins plans to enter the portal, his reps tell @CBSSports.



Ragins started 5 games as a true freshman last year and redshirted this season. Former 4-star recruit who posted a 10.4-second 100-meter time in HS. https://t.co/MvjwGi2GbV pic.twitter.com/I8gael1YW2 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 7, 2026

Ragins was a four-star recruit per 247Sports when he signed with Oklahoma out of Jones County High School in Macon, GA. At 5-8, 153 pounds, Ragins was known as a speedster, ranked as the nation’s No. 181 overall prospect by ESPN, and as the country’s No. 23 wide receiver by ESPN.

He stared four games in 2024 and logged 10 catches for 68 yards.

Like Zion Kearney — who played a lot as a true freshman during an abysmal offensive and program season in 2024 — Ragins was never able to build off of his early opportunities. With his quickness and speed, the Sooners tried to get him going in the screen game as well as in stretching the field. Neither were able to gain momentum.

More Oklahoma Football

Rising Oklahoma Defensive Back to Enter Transfer Portal, per Report

Oklahoma Loses Linebacker to the Portal Following Cole Sullivan Addition, per Report

Former Michigan Star Linebacker Commits to Oklahoma, per Report

Ragins is the latest among Emmett Jones' position group to enter the transfer portal. It seems that 2026 will be another season of transfer portal recievers getting the brunt of opportunities unless Elijah Thomas is able to build off of his freshman season which saw him make plays on special teams.

Javonnie Gibson entered the portal yesterday, along with Ivan Carreon a few hours prior, as well as KJ Daniels and Josiah Martin.

Former receiver Jayden Gibson landed with Shane Beamer and South Carolina on Jan. 4.

In response to these departures, as well as the graduation of former receiver Deion Burks, Oklahoma has signed former Virginia and All-ACC pass catcher Trell Harris and former Texas receiver Parker Livingstone.

Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones prepares for practice during OU's fall camp. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

While Sooners general manager Jim Nagy works to beef up the receiver room, Oklahoma awaits word from All-SEC pass catcher Isaiah Sategna III, who stands to enter the NFL Draft or return for a final season of eligibility with OU.

As of now, Jer'Michael Carter and Thomas are still with the program. An up-to-date listing of all incoming and outgoing Oklahoma players can be found here.