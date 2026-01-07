Oklahoma Loses Another Preps-Recruited Wide Receiver, per Report
In this story:
The Oklahoma Sooners keep waving goodbye to wide receivers who came to Norman from high school.
Zion Ragins now makes it seven pass catchers — five that were recruited by Oklahoma out of high school — to have entered the transfer portal. This was first reported by CBSSports' Chris Hummer on X (formely Twitter).
Ragins was a four-star recruit per 247Sports when he signed with Oklahoma out of Jones County High School in Macon, GA. At 5-8, 153 pounds, Ragins was known as a speedster, ranked as the nation’s No. 181 overall prospect by ESPN, and as the country’s No. 23 wide receiver by ESPN.
He stared four games in 2024 and logged 10 catches for 68 yards.
Like Zion Kearney — who played a lot as a true freshman during an abysmal offensive and program season in 2024 — Ragins was never able to build off of his early opportunities. With his quickness and speed, the Sooners tried to get him going in the screen game as well as in stretching the field. Neither were able to gain momentum.
Ragins is the latest among Emmett Jones' position group to enter the transfer portal. It seems that 2026 will be another season of transfer portal recievers getting the brunt of opportunities unless Elijah Thomas is able to build off of his freshman season which saw him make plays on special teams.
Javonnie Gibson entered the portal yesterday, along with Ivan Carreon a few hours prior, as well as KJ Daniels and Josiah Martin.
Former receiver Jayden Gibson landed with Shane Beamer and South Carolina on Jan. 4.
In response to these departures, as well as the graduation of former receiver Deion Burks, Oklahoma has signed former Virginia and All-ACC pass catcher Trell Harris and former Texas receiver Parker Livingstone.
While Sooners general manager Jim Nagy works to beef up the receiver room, Oklahoma awaits word from All-SEC pass catcher Isaiah Sategna III, who stands to enter the NFL Draft or return for a final season of eligibility with OU.
As of now, Jer'Michael Carter and Thomas are still with the program. An up-to-date listing of all incoming and outgoing Oklahoma players can be found here.
Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.