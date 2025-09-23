OU Softball: Oklahoma Lands No. 1 Outfielder in 2027 Class
Patty Gasso continues to build a formidable 2027 recruiting class.
The Sooners picked up their third verbal commitment on Tuesday in outfielder Finlee Williams.
The Melissa, TX, product is the No. 3-overall player in Softball America’s 2027 recruiting class rankings, and she’s the top-rated outfielder in the class.
A multi-sport athlete, Williams plays travel ball for the Texas Glory.
Former Sooners who played for the Texas Glory include Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone.
Williams committed to Oklahoma after taking visits to Texas Tech and LSU.
She was a part of the big recruiting weekend Gasso staged this past week.
While Brent Venables’ Sooners beat Auburn 24-17 on Owen Field, Gasso was working around Norman to build her future teams.
Williams also visited alongside the nation’s top-rated recruit, Aspen Boulware, a source close to the program told Oklahoma Sooners on SI.
Williams is the third of a talented trio to verbally commit to Oklahoma in the 2027 class.
Goose Hutchens, a catcher and power hitter who is ranked as the No. 2-overall player by Softball America, committed to the Sooners on Sept. 11.
One week later, OU added another catcher in La Mirada, CA, star Riley Hilliard. She’s rated as the No. 2 catcher in the class and the No. 11-overall player per Softball America.
Read More Oklahoma Softball
The Sooners hosted 2027 pitcher Vivian Knott when the football program hosted Michigan.
While Gasso builds another strong class in 2027, the 2026 Sooners will begin their build toward the season with their fall slate.
OU will participate in five Battle Series scrimmages on Oct. 3, Oct. 17, Oct. 23., Oct. 31 and Nov. 6 at Love’s Field.
Oklahoma will also host Oklahoma Christian on Oct. 15, and the Sooners will travel south to take on East Texas A&M on Oct. 7.