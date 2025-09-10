OU Softball: Oklahoma Announces 2026 SEC Schedule
NORMAN — OU and Texas will meet in Austin for the first time as SEC opponents in 2026.
The Longhorns will host the Sooners from April 10-12 to kick off the second half of conference play.
Oklahoma’s four-year national championship streak came to an end in 2025, and the Longhorns were a big reason why.
After the Sooners rallied to beat Tennessee in their first Women’s College World Series game, they lost to Texas in the winner’s bracket. OU beat Oregon in an elimination game before falling to Texas Tech in the WCWS semifinals.
Texas beat Texas Tech twice in three games in the Championship Series to win the program’s first national title.
The Sooners swept Texas in Norman during the teams’ regular-season series, hosted in Norman.
This year, OU will have a bye in the first weekend of SEC play before hosting Auburn on March 13-15. The Sooners’ first road series will come against Ole Miss, which reached the WCWS in 2015.
The three other opponents that Oklahoma will host are Kentucky, Arkansas and Georgia. All three of those teams reached the NCAA Tournament last year, and Georgia and Arkansas reached the Super Regionals.
In addition to the road series against Texas and Ole Miss, Oklahoma will battle LSU and Texas A&M on the road. The Tigers hosted a regional in 2025 but were eliminated at the hands of Southeastern Louisiana. Texas A&M shared the SEC Tournament title with Oklahoma and earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but Liberty upset the Aggies in the College Station Regional.
OU went 52-9 overall in 2025 and won the regular-season SEC championship in its first season as a conference member. Patty Gasso is entering her 32nd year as Oklahoma's coach, and she has compiled a 1,567-361-2 record since arriving at OU in 1995. The Sooners have reached the NCAA Tournament in every season since Gasso's arrival.
The Sooners swept their home regional that included Cal, Boston University and Omaha before sweeping Alabama in the Norman Super Regional. OU went 2-2 at the WCWS, beating Tennessee and Oregon but falling to Texas and Texas Tech.
The Sooners will unveil their non-conference slate at a later date. OU will play five intrasquad “Battle Series” during the fall in addition to exhibition games against East Texas A&M and Oklahoma Christian.