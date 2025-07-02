OU Softball: Oklahoma Lands Another SEC Pitcher From the Transfer Portal
Patty Gasso dipped back into the transfer portal for another pitcher to kick off July.
Former Ole Miss right-hander Miali Guachino committed to OU on Tuesday, she announced on X.
Last year as a freshman, Guachino appeared 38 times for the Rebels.
She started 26 contests and finished with a 14-11 record and a 3.65 ERA. Guachino threw 136 total innings and struck out 160 batters while allowing 78 walks. She also gave up 14 home runs and held opposing batters to a .226 average.
Guachino signed with Ole Miss out of Pala, CA, as the No. 9-ranked recruit in Extra Inning Softball’s Elite Top 100 for the 2024 class and she was rated as the No. 44 player in Perfect Game Softball’s 2024 class player rankings.
She’s not the only SEC pitcher Gasso added to the roster this offseason.
The Sooners landed former LSU ace Sydney Berzon out of the transfer portal last month.
Berzon finished last year with a 2.46 ERA in 139 1/3 innings pitched across 30 appearances. She struck out 104 batters while issuing 44 walks, and earned All-SEC Second Team honors.
As a sophomore in 2024, Berzon posted a career-best 1.78 ERA after pitching a career-high 204 innings in 40 appearances. She struck out 185 batters and issued 46 walks, and she was named a 2024 NFCA Second Team All-American.
Berzon burst onto the scene as a freshman, earning NFCA Third Team All-American honors after posting a 1.91 ERA on 143 innings and 30 appearances.
Guachino and Berzon will join an already large pitching staff.
Read More OU Softball:
OU associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha returns Kierston Deal and Paytn Monticelli for their senior years, as well as left-hander Audrey Lowry who pitched 43 innings for the Sooners last year as a true freshman.
Sophia Bordi, who did not finish the year with the team, will return, and OU signed a pair of pitchers — Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache — in the 2025 class alongside Bordi, who will also join the team this fall.
Oklahoma graduated just three players after its season came to an end in the semifinals at the 2025 Women’s College World Series.
First baseman Cydney Sanders and pitchers Sam Landry and Isabella Smith all saw their collegiate careers come to an end when OU fell to Texas Tech last month.
Four additional players — outfielders Hannah Coor and Maya Bland, infielder Kadey Lee McKay and catcher Corri Hicks — all entered the transfer portal, but Gasso reloaded in the 2025 class.
Alongside Bordi, Parker and Zache, OU also signed outfielder Kai Minor, who was rated as the No. 1-overall player in the class by Softball America, the top-ranked infielder in Lexi McDaniel and the top-rated catcher in Kendall Wells.
After adopting the House Settlement, which came into effect on July 1, Division I programs will no longer have sport-specific scholarship limits. Instead, each sport will have a roster cap.
Per On3’s Pete Nakos, softball’s roster limit was set at 25 players.