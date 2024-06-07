All Sooners

Notable Recruits at Day One of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp

The Sooners hosted multiple talented prospects from across the country on Thursday, with a handful of players picking up scholarship offers.

Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh with 2026 OL Toa Katoa
Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh with 2026 OL Toa Katoa / Toni Katoa via Twitter/X
Thursday marked the first of five sessions for this year's annual Brent Venables Football Camp.

A major recruiting event for Oklahoma, the five camp dates are an opportunity for the Sooners' coaching staff to see prospects they have interest in compete against other talented recruits. The camps also allow the staff to coach these prospects hands on and see how they interact with the the team's personnel.

With two OU commits, a handful of players with offers from the Sooners and a few more who picked up offers after camp all in attendance, there are plenty of names to know from Thursday's session.

Here is a list of who was at the first day of this year's camp series.

OU commits

4-star 2025 Denton Guyer (TX) QB Kevin Sperry

2025 Moore (OK) LS Seth Freeman

2027 Denton Guyer (TX) DE Zane Rowe

OU offers

4-star 2026 Jones (FL) QB Dereon Coleman

4-star 2026 Duncanville (TX) WR Zachery Turner

4-star 2026 Mansfield Lake Ridge (TX) OL Felix Ojo

4-star 2026 First Academy (FL) OL Chancellor Barclay

3-star 2026 Euless Trinity (TX) OL Pupungatoa Katoa

3-star 2026 Midlothian (TX) OL Noah Best

2027 Arlington Lamar (TX) WR Trenton Yancey

2027 Owasso (OK) DB Bryson Brown

Best of the rest

2025 Junipero Serra (CA) DB Elisha Canales

2025 Mansfield Lake Ridge (TX) DE Nathan Akinola

2025 San Antonio Southwest (TX) WR Aazeryuan Voss

2025 Blanchard (OK) TE Nathan Mosher

2025 Gunter (TX) K Preston Tarpley

2025 Palmer Ridge (CO) K Rhett Armstrong

3-star 2026 Valor Christian (CO) OL Kannon Smith

3-star 2026 Fort Collins (CO) OL Mason Bandhauer

3-star 2026 Greenwood (AR) OL Cody Taylor

2026 Mansfield Legacy (TX) OL Khalil Sanogo

2026 Aledo (TX) OL Payton Williams

2026 Jenks (OK) OL Ryley Kester

2026 Ada (OK) OL Dawson Matthews

2026 Hugo (OK) WR Quincy Shelton

2026 Bowie (TX) WR Keidric Osunde-Brown

2026 Missouri City Elkins (TX) QB Romin Seymour

2026 Millwood (OK) QB CJ Turnbull

2026 Heritage Hall (OK) QB Conner Quintero

2026 Tuttle (OK) QB Cruz Campbell

2026 West Plains (TX) QB Reid Macon

2026 West Plains (TX) DB Kane White-Tinsley

2026 Owasso (OK) DB Carter Langenderfer

2026 Argyle (TX) TE Braden Bach

2027 Denton Guyer (TX) QB Zephyr Kreye

2027 St. Frances Academy (MD) QB Tristan Sabb

2027 Stillwater (OK) WR Deakon Jones

2027 El Paso Riverside (TX) WR Carlos Rojas III

2027 Braswell (TX) OL Brayden Wood

2027 Argyle (TX) OL Tyler Anderson

2027 Hays (KS) OL Gus Corsair

2027 Ardmore (OK) OL Jacoby Jefferson

2028 Norman North (OK) QB Nash Henry

Published
Randall is a recruiting analyst and staff writer at AllSooners focusing primarily on OU Football and the recruiting trail. Working as a journalist, Randall has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and high school sports across the state. A 2022 University of Oklahoma graduate, Randall hails from Lubbock, TX. While in college, Sweet wrote for the OU Daily in addition to working with Sooner Sports Pad and OU Nightly. Following his time at OU, Sweet served as the Communications Coordinator at Visit Oklahoma City before leaving to join the team at AllSooners. The West Texas native has bylines in the Norman Transcript and is a Staff Writer for Inside the Thunder. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. 

