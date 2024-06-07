Notable Recruits at Day One of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp
Thursday marked the first of five sessions for this year's annual Brent Venables Football Camp.
A major recruiting event for Oklahoma, the five camp dates are an opportunity for the Sooners' coaching staff to see prospects they have interest in compete against other talented recruits. The camps also allow the staff to coach these prospects hands on and see how they interact with the the team's personnel.
With two OU commits, a handful of players with offers from the Sooners and a few more who picked up offers after camp all in attendance, there are plenty of names to know from Thursday's session.
Here is a list of who was at the first day of this year's camp series.
OU commits
4-star 2025 Denton Guyer (TX) QB Kevin Sperry
2025 Moore (OK) LS Seth Freeman
2027 Denton Guyer (TX) DE Zane Rowe
OU offers
4-star 2026 Jones (FL) QB Dereon Coleman
4-star 2026 Duncanville (TX) WR Zachery Turner
4-star 2026 Mansfield Lake Ridge (TX) OL Felix Ojo
4-star 2026 First Academy (FL) OL Chancellor Barclay
3-star 2026 Euless Trinity (TX) OL Pupungatoa Katoa
3-star 2026 Midlothian (TX) OL Noah Best
2027 Arlington Lamar (TX) WR Trenton Yancey
2027 Owasso (OK) DB Bryson Brown
Best of the rest
2025 Junipero Serra (CA) DB Elisha Canales
2025 Mansfield Lake Ridge (TX) DE Nathan Akinola
2025 San Antonio Southwest (TX) WR Aazeryuan Voss
2025 Blanchard (OK) TE Nathan Mosher
2025 Gunter (TX) K Preston Tarpley
2025 Palmer Ridge (CO) K Rhett Armstrong
3-star 2026 Valor Christian (CO) OL Kannon Smith
3-star 2026 Fort Collins (CO) OL Mason Bandhauer
3-star 2026 Greenwood (AR) OL Cody Taylor
2026 Mansfield Legacy (TX) OL Khalil Sanogo
2026 Aledo (TX) OL Payton Williams
2026 Jenks (OK) OL Ryley Kester
2026 Ada (OK) OL Dawson Matthews
2026 Hugo (OK) WR Quincy Shelton
2026 Bowie (TX) WR Keidric Osunde-Brown
2026 Missouri City Elkins (TX) QB Romin Seymour
2026 Millwood (OK) QB CJ Turnbull
2026 Heritage Hall (OK) QB Conner Quintero
2026 Tuttle (OK) QB Cruz Campbell
2026 West Plains (TX) QB Reid Macon
2026 West Plains (TX) DB Kane White-Tinsley
2026 Owasso (OK) DB Carter Langenderfer
2026 Argyle (TX) TE Braden Bach
2027 Denton Guyer (TX) QB Zephyr Kreye
2027 St. Frances Academy (MD) QB Tristan Sabb
2027 Stillwater (OK) WR Deakon Jones
2027 El Paso Riverside (TX) WR Carlos Rojas III
2027 Braswell (TX) OL Brayden Wood
2027 Argyle (TX) OL Tyler Anderson
2027 Hays (KS) OL Gus Corsair
2027 Ardmore (OK) OL Jacoby Jefferson
2028 Norman North (OK) QB Nash Henry