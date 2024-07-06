Oklahoma Receives Commitment from 4-star DB Omarion Robinson
On Saturday, 4-star Parkview (AR) defensive back Omarion Robinson announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
The coveted prospect's decision comes a few weeks after Robinson took an official visit to Norman for OU's annual ChampU BBQ recruiting event.
The Little Rock, AR, product chose the Sooners over Oregon, LSU and Arkansas after narrowing his list to four schools earlier this month. Listed at 6-feet tall and 185 pounds, Robinson is rated the No. 121 overall prospect and No. 15 safety in the 2025 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
At the Rivals Five-Star Camp in Jacksonville, FL, late last month, Robinson performed well against some of the top rising seniors in the country and was selected to the All-Camp team in addition to being named MVP of the defensive back group for his efforts.
Robinson joins what was already an impressive group in Brandon Hall and Jay Valai's 2025 defensive backfield. The Natural State standout joins 4-star Carl Albert (OK) cornerback Trystan Haynes, 4-star Klein Oak (TX) defensive back Courtland Guillory, 4-star Emerson (TX) cornerback Maliek Hawkins and 4-star Bauxite (AR) safety Marcus Wimberly in Hall and Valai's position room.
Robinson is OU's second commitment since the start of July, joining 4-star Homestead (FL) wide receiver Cortez Mills.
Prior to Robinson's pledge, Brent Venables and company already boasted 20 commits and the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals. Heading into Saturday, the Sooners trailed only Alabama in the SEC's 2025 recruiting rankings.
As Oklahoma prepares for life in its new conference, Venables, Seth Littrell and Zac Alley will need to continue recruiting at a high level to give OU a chance to consistently compete in the SEC.
Despite missing out on 4-star Mesquite Horn (TX) offensive lineman Lamont Rogers after the rising senior picked Missouri on Saturday, landing Robinson just a few hours later should help soften the blow for Sooners' fans.