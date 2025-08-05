Oklahoma Announces 2025-26 SEC Women's Basketball Schedule
The Southeastern Conference released its 2025-26 women’s basketball schedule on Tuesday.
Oklahoma opens its 16-game conference slate at Texas A&M on Jan. 1. The Aggies are the only team that OU will battle twice in SEC play, as the Sooners will host them at the Lloyd Noble Center on Jan. 29.
The Sooners will play eight conference games at home and eight on the road.
OU’s conference home opener will come against Mississippi State on Jan. 4. In addition to the Aggies and Bulldogs, Oklahoma will host Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Arkansas.
Oklahoma’s road games will come against Kentucky, Auburn, Texas, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Alabama and Georgia after going to College Station on New Year’s Day.
In the Sooners’ first season as an SEC member, they went 27-8 overall and 11-5 in conference play. Oklahoma finished tied for fourth in the conference, behind only South Carolina, Texas and LSU.
Oklahoma hosted its first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament after earning a No. 3-seed. The Sooners opened the tourney with a win over Florida Gulf Coast before taking down Iowa in the second round.
OU’s tournament ended in the Sweet Sixteen, as the Sooners lost 82-59 to eventual national champion UConn.
As a whole, the SEC was dominant in 2024-25.
The conference saw 10 members reach the NCAA Tournament, and Florida earned a bid in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. Three SEC teams — South Carolina, Texas and LSU — reached the Elite 8 round of the tourney. Texas lost in the Final Four, while South Carolina fell in the national title game.
Oklahoma will return several of its key players from the 2024-25 squad, including Raegan Beers, Peyton Verhulst and Sahara Williams. The Sooners also signed Aaliyah Chavez, the nation’s No. 1 recruit, according to multiple outlets, and the Gatorade National Player of the Year.
Coach Jennie Baranczyk is entering her fifth year as OU’s coach. She has compiled a 101-34 record since arriving in Norman.
The Sooners have not yet unveiled their full non-conference schedule. Oklahoma, though, has confirmed two non-conference matchups.
As part of the ACC-SEC Challenge, OU will host North Carolina State on Dec. 3. And on Dec. 13, Oklahoma will battle Oklahoma State at the Paycom Center, home of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.