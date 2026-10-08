3 Matchups That Will Decide Oklahoma State’s Week 6 Game Against UCF

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have had two weeks to bask in the glow of a 3-1 start to the season. Now it’s time to get back to work.

The Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) continue conference play on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT when they host the UCF Knights (3-2, 1-1) at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys have upset nationally ranked Oregon, have a three-game winning streak for the first time in two years and snapped their 18-game Big 12 losing streak. That’s heady stuff for a program that went a combined 4-20 in the past two seasons.

The Knights are 0-2 on the road and have never played a game in Stillwater. The previous two meetings — both since the Knights joined the Big 12 — were in Orlando and led to UCF victories.

Here are three matchups that will decide the game for the Cowboys on Saturday.

OSU QB Drew Mestemaker vs. UCF Secondary

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All four of UCF’s projected starters in the secondary have at least one interception so far this season. But keep an eye on safety Demari Henderson because he has two and he’ll probably freelance a bit more in the secondary. The best part of this secondary is the continuity. Three of the four starters have started all five games and only one — cornerback Jayden Bellamy — has missed a start. The other starters are cornerback Antonie Jackson and safety Jayden Williams.

The UCF pass defense is ranked No. 26 in team pass defense efficiency, which is a metric that measures the overall unit. UCF on SI’s Bryson Turner pointed that out in our “Enemy Intel” series. But it’s No. 88 in passing yards allowed with 223.4 yards per game. So there is some vulnerability there. But the secondary is filled with ball hawks.

Drew Mestemaker has been terrific the last three games but has had one issue — turnovers. He’s been picked off five times and fumbled two other times. He is on pace for 21 turnovers in 2026. Head coach Eric Morris addressed that this week. The Cowboys have been working on it for two weeks. The test comes Saturday. Mestemaker must protect the football and read this secondary properly for Oklahoma State to win.

OSU Run Defense vs. UCF RB Duke Watson

UCF Knights running back Duke Watson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper the Cowboys’ run defense is a little rough, ranked No. 95 in run defense and giving up 158.5 yards per game. Some of that is due to the WVU game, where the Mountaineers ran the ball for more than 300 yards. The Cowboys are a solid tackling unit, sets the edge well and makes key plays against the run. Plus, aside from defensive tackle Landon Dean, the unit is healthy.

The Knights have a solid back in Duke Watson. UCF is No. 56 in rushing offense at 172.6 yards per game. Some of that rushing will come from quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who is expected to start. But Watson is going to be the back that can break the game open for the Knights. He’s rushed for 404 yards and three touchdowns in five games. The change at center to Connor Meadows — due to an injury — has helped.

This should be a more “normal” rushing attack, but it’s no less dangerous. If the Cowboys allow the Knights more than 200 yards rushing, winning this game will be difficult.

UCF DE Isaiah Nixon vs. OSU Offensive Tackles

UCF Knights defensive end Isaiah Nixon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Nixon is one of several Knights edge rushers and he’s the best of the bunch. He’s emerged as the edge that can replace — or at least replace some — of the production lost when Malachi Lawrence was drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys in April. So far, he has eight tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The 6-4, 245-pounder is hard to handle.

It’s likely he’ll line up on the right side most of the time, which sets up an intriguing matchup because of the return of Braydon Nelson. The North Texas transfer should be available to play, but he won’t start. Morris said that Shaun Torgeson and Ashton Lepo will start at the tackle positions. Torgeson has been starting at left tackle, so it makes sense he’ll get the nod there.

Torgeson has been a solid pass blocker and done a good job protecting Mestemaker’s blind side. Nelson can augment Torgeson’s snaps and keep both fresh. That’s good news against Nixon. If Torgeson and Nelson, in whatever combination, can slow Nixon down, the Cowboys will have a good day. If Nixon starts making a living in the backfield, then OSU is going to have problems.