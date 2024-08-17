Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2023: No. 3 Kansas State
Oklahoma State had one of its most memorable seasons in recent history, and a Friday night win made the journey to 10 wins possible.
Throughout Mike Gundy’s tenure, the Cowboys have seen unprecedented success in Stillwater. However, through four games last season, the team looked to be trending toward the lowest point of his tenure.
After losing six of the final eight games in 2022, OSU stumbled through games against Central Arkansas and Arizona State to begin 2023. With losses against South Alabama and Iowa State, it was not only a possibility that OSU’s bowl streak would come to an end, but it looked likely.
Yet, as the Cowboys ran on the field for a blackout matchup against Kansas State, a different energy was in the air. OSU quickly got the crowd into the game, forcing a three-and-out on the first drive.
OSU then used a long drive to strike first, with Ollie Gordon punching in the first touchdown from 2 yards out. From there, the teams traded some scores throughout the first half to set up one of the biggest plays of OSU’s season.
With less than a minute before halftime, Kansas State trailed by six and looked to cut into the deficit or take the lead. On third down, Will Howard looked to keep the drive alive and threw along the right sideline. Freshman safety Cameron Epps was ready for the throw and picked him off, returning the interception 35 yards for a touchdown to send OSU into halftime with an abundance of momentum.
Alex Hale continued to nail field goals, finishing the night with five, but Kansas State still had a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Nick Martin picked off Howard on Kansas State’s first opportunity before a turnover on downs on the Wildcats’ final drive sealed the victory.
Ranking OSU's 2023 season:
No. 14 South Alabama
No. 13 UCF
No. 12 Texas
No. 11 Central Arkansas
No. 10 Iowa State
No. 9 Arizona State
No. 8 Houston
No. 7 Cincinnati
No. 6 Texas A&M
No. 5 Kansas
No. 4 West Virginia
