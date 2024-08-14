Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2023: No. 4 West Virginia
Oklahoma State’s most impressive win away from Stillwater took a big fourth quarter.
After back-to-back wins against Kansas State and Kansas to get the season back on track, OSU took its first road trip since falling to Iowa State in the conference opener. The Cowboys had to play against another surprise team in the Big 12, matching up with West Virginia.
The Cowboys got off to a fast start, taking a 10-0 lead in the opening minutes after Ollie Gordon’s 2-yard rush finished a short drive that started with an interception. However, the Mountaineers would respond.
An eight-minute drive ended in the end zone to get West Virginia on the board to begin the second quarter. Later, a 45-yard bomb from Garrett Greene to Devin Carter sent OSU into halftime trailing 17-13.
After trading touchdowns in the third, West Virginia muffed a punt early in the fourth to set up a Gordon score. After the Mountaineers tied the game with a field goal, Brennan Presley made a 29-yard grab to push the Cowboys ahead again, taking a lead they would not lose.
The Cowboys defense forced a turnover on downs to set up a one-play drive, with Gordon going 46 yards and extending the lead. Yet Gordon was not done, and he had another response after West Virginia cut the lead back to one score.
Leading 41-34 in the final minutes, OSU set up at its own 39 following an onside recovery. Gordon ran for 8 yards on the first play before going for 53 yards and the exclamation point on second down.
OSU’s superstar running back had his best performance of the season, going for 282 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. His big-play ability helped OSU win the fourth quarter 28-10 and extend the team’s winning streak.
Ranking OSU's 2023 season:
No. 14 South Alabama
No. 13 UCF
No. 12 Texas
No. 11 Central Arkansas
No. 10 Iowa State
No. 9 Arizona State
No. 8 Houston
No. 7 Cincinnati
No. 6 Texas A&M
No. 5 Kansas
