Oklahoma State Football Lands Chayce Davis Commitment for 2027 Recruiting Class

Two weeks after his official visit, Chayce Davis has committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. And it’s an important commitment.

Davis announced his commitment via social media on Tuesday. It's Oklahoma State’s ninth verbal commitment for the Class of 2027 but just the Cowboys’ second defensive commitment.

It comes at a position where Oklahoma State already has a commitment from Broken Bow (Okla). safety Bryson Brown. But given the huge tilt toward the offensive side of the ball, Oklahoma State will take the defensive commits anywhere they can get them.

Chayce Davis Commits to Oklahoma State

Davis visited Stillwater two weekends ago and by committing to the Cowboys he’ll stay close to home. Per 247Sports.com, the 5-10, 170-pound safety is seen as a three-star recruit. The Trinity (Euless, Texas) rising senior plays for one of the top programs in the state. He is ranked as the No. 93 safety in the country and the No. 119 player in the state of Texas.

Oklahoma State thought it might have to wait out his final official visit to see if he would commit. He had an official visit lined up for Baylor this weekend. He may still go to Waco, but he’ll do so having already pledged to the Cowboys. Other Big 12 schools Arizona and Iowa State were also interested and had offered him.

Davis was a player in OSU coach Eric Morris’ backyard while he was at North Texas last season. There’s little doubt that helped both he and his staff keep the recruit interested in joining them at Oklahoma State. Morris and his staff are trying to assemble a group of players that can help flip the program in the long term. He has leaned into transfers for 2026 to try and get the Cowboys up off the mat after losing 18 straight Big 12 games and after going 4-20 since reaching the 2023 Big 12 title game.

Morris and his staff have been busy assembling the program’s first full cycle recruiting class under his leadership. So far, that class has tilted heavily to the offensive side of the ball.

The future at quarterback could be Iowa Colony (Texas) passer Carson White, who was the first player to commit to the Cowboys this cycle. Right now, he has two wide receiver commits and a tight end commit to pass to. The wide receivers are Ake O’Neal of Argyle (Texas) and Cooper Hooker of Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School. Hooker is one of two in-state recruits that have committed. The tight end is Talan Scott of Queen City, Ariz.

OSU also has three offensive linemen committed to the program. All three are from out-of-state. The most recent was Jake Baker of Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn. He followed Sonny Mullen of Troy (Texas) and Chase Clark of Mount Carmel (Chicago, Ill.).