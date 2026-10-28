Three Things That Changed on Oklahoma State’s Week 9 Depth Chart — And What Didn’t

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are preparing for a Halloween showdown with the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. The depth chart looks just a little different.

The Cowboys (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) made a few changes to the depth chart and left one position intact even though change is a possibility. Here’s what changed and what didn’t along with context from head coach Eric Morris.

Replacing Mose Phillips

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Quinton Hammonds (7) celebrates with cornerback Mo Horn (4) and safety Cameron Epps. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boundary safety Mose Phillips III is out for the season. A depth chart change was in order as last week’s depth chart was released before his absence was confirmed. The starter is now an “OR” situation. Evan Jackson started the Colorado game, but he’s listed as an “OR” with Cameron Epps.

Morris explained what Epps brings to the table.

“He's got a ton of length,” Morris said. “What I love is that he's played a lot of football, multiple positions. Even with this defense, we've kind of flirted back and forth with him at nickel or at safety. Anytime we've been in live situations — think back. I think maybe first play of the spring game. He had the interception on the deep pass across the middle.”

It seems likely Jackson will start. But Epps logged 31 snaps against Colorado so he’s going to get some playing time.

There was no change at starting free safety. Quinton Hammonds is still listed. Morris is hopeful he can play this week. With Epps moving to boundary, the backups are Bobby Deal Jr. and Markieth Willilams. Deal is the new backup listed.

The New Backup RB

William Mason scored his first TD for Oklahoma State. Eric Morris said his special teams play earned him the carries he got on Saturday. #GoPokes #OkState pic.twitter.com/DeqBgsiY4d — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 25, 2026

Morris made it official on Tuesday — William Mason is now a full-fledged backup to Caleb Hawkins. He was listed as an “OR” with Ayo Adeyi. Tre Page III fell off the depth chart for now.

Mason scored his first Oklahoma State touchdown in Saturday’s game and Adeyi, while he was suited up, didn’t play. Morris said it was more about Mason then Adeyi.

“I mean we trust Ayo and what he’s done,” Morris said. “It was just something where we thought that William deserved an opportunity just with how well he's playing.”

For not it looks like Mason will have a larger role, based on situation and matchup.

A New ‘OR” at WR

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Terrence Lewis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the first time this season, Terrence Lewis is listed as an “OR” with Chris Barnes at X wide receiver. For the second straight game, Lewis took more snaps than Barnes, even though Lewis only caught two passes and Barnes only caught one.

Morris didn't talk about the move nor was he asked about it. But it's reflective of Lewis's increased use in the offense and deemphasizing Barnes since he suffered an injury in September. Barnes also fell to the ground during a route in the Houston game that led to an interception, something that drew Morris’s ire.

What Didn’t Change

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) celebrates with offensive line Shaun Torgeson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left tackle and right tackle is still an “OR” between Ashton Lepo, Braydon Nelson and Shaun Torgeson. Morris didn’t talk about the tackle positions. But the two positions have been listed as “OR” since Nelson returned for the UCF game.

The Colorado game was the first where Nelson saw nearly as many snaps at left tackle as Shaun Torgeson, who has been the starter there since Week 2. Lepo has started at right tackle for most of the season.

Morris wasn’t asked about the playing time or the situation at left tackle. It seems clear that, at minimum, Nelson and Torgeson will share time this week. Nelson’s playing time ramped up enough to allow Morris to consider starting him against the Cyclones.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Depth Chart: Week 9 vs. Iowa State

Last one for the night. Caleb Hawkins talks about Drew Mestemaker, William Mason and patience with the run game. #OkState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/qQJO7mJJHK — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 25, 2026

OFFENSE

Left Tackle

77 Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

-or- 67 Braydon Nelson (6-4; 327; Jr.; Kilgore, TX)

-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

Left Guard

54 Johnny Dickson III (6-2; 317; RSr.; Corpus Christi, TX)

-or- 76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)

Center

56 Tyler Mercer (6-4; 300; RSo.; Prosper, TX)

66 Louie Canepa (6-3; 299; RSr.; Napa, CA)

Right Guard

68 Joseph Hanson (6-4; 302; Sr.; Niceville, FL)

75 Jakobe Sanders (6-2; 327; RJr.; Stillwater, OK)

Right Tackle

77 Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

-or- 67 Braydon Nelson (6-4; 327; Jr.; Kilgore, TX)

-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

Z Receiver

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

-or- 3 Terrence Lewis (5-11; 170; So.; Brenham, TX)

X Receiver

0 Justin Bowick (6-5; 209; RSr.; Atlanta, GA)

11 Rodney Harris II (6-1; 207; RSr.; Cincinnati, OH)

Y Receiver

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

-or- 10 Wyatt Young (6-0; 199; Jr.; Katy, TX)

Tight End

44 Carson Kolb (6-4; 235; RSo.; Scottsdale, AZ)

-or- 45 Morgan McPhaul (6-2; 265; RSr.; Kinston, NC)

88 Bodie Boydstun (6-5; 239; RJr.; Enid, OK)

-or- 81 Donovan Green (6-3; 238; RSr.; Houston, TX)

-or- 23 Oscar Hammond (6-3; 243; RSr.; Collinsville, OK)

Running Back

24 Caleb Hawkins (6-0; 219; So.; Shawnee, OK)

25 Ayo Adeyi (5-7; 194; RSr.; Mansfield, TX)

-or- 22 William Mason (5-11; 226; Sr.; Detroit, MI)

Quarterback

17 Drew Mestemaker (6-3; 215; RSo.; Austin, TX)

9 Grant Jordan (6-2; 217; RSr.; New Orleans, LA)

-or- 8 Broderick Vehrs (5-11; 205; Fr.; Gilbert, AZ)

DEFENSE

Defensive End

95 Jaleel Johnson (6-4; 270; RSr.; Oklahoma City, OK)

0 Malik Charles (6-3; 284; RSr.; Tempe, AZ)

-or- 11 Keviyan Huddleston (6-4; 269; RJr.; Tyler, TX)

Nose Tackle

92 Jerry Lawson (6-1; 312; Sr.; Breckenridge, TX)

5 Saadiq Clements (6-4; 310; RJr.; Henderson, KY)

-or- 98 Luke Webb (6-3; 311; RSo.; Deer Park, TX)

Defensive Tackle

99 Iman Oates (6-3; 315; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 94 Braylon Rigsby (6-3; 283; RJr.; Woodville, TX)

88 Landon Dean (6-5; 290; RSr.; Frontenac, KS)

-or- 45 Enai White (6-5; 300; RSr.; Philadelphia, PA)

Rushing End

10 James Williams (6-5; 256; RSr.; Kansas City, MO)

87 DeSean Brown (6-2; 266; RSr.; Del City, OK)

-or- 19 DJ Jackson Jr. (6-4; 243; Sr.; Atlanta, GA)

-or- 31 Billy Walton III (6-3; 253; RSo.; Dallas, TX)

SAM Linebacker

32 Ethan Wesloski (6-1; 234; RSr.; McKinney, TX)

30 Trip White (6-3; 234; RSr.; Little Rock, AR)

MIKE Linebacker

3 Tate Romney (6-1; 223; RSr.; Chandler, AZ)

20 Taurean Davis (6-1; 231; Jr.; Quitman County, MS)

WILL Linebacker

2 Isaiah Chisom (6-0; 234; RJr.; Palmdale, CA)

50 Gunnar Wilson (6-2; 217; RSo.; Melissa, TX)

Boundary Safety

12 Cameron Epps (6-2; 207; RSr.; St. Louis, MO)

-or- 1 Evan Jackson (5-11; 188; Sr.; Houston, TX)

Free Safety

7 Quinton Hammonds (6-1; 206; Jr.; Allen, TX)

36 Bobby Deal Jr. (6-1; 190; RJr.; El Paso, TX)

-or- 25 Markeith Williams (6-2; 175; RSr.; Orlando, FL)

Nickel Back

6 Christian Bodnar (6-0; 188; RJr.; Tampa, FL)

27 Vincent Holmes (6-0; 192; RJr.; San Jacinto, CA)

Cornerback

9 LaDainian Fields (6-1; 176; RSo.; Del City, OK)

14 Kobi Foreman (5-10; 175; So.; Dallas, TX)

Cornerback

CB 4 Mo Horn (5-11; 183; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

13 Trudell Berry (6-1; 196; RSr.; Baytown, TX)

-or- 8 Kollin Lewis (5-10; 188; RJr.; Gladewater, TX)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sam Keltner said he thought he broke Oklahoma State’s record for most made field goals in a row to start a season tonight. But he only tied it. More from him after the game. #GoPokes #OkState pic.twitter.com/kB2bDj0hxt — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 25, 2026

Punter

37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

Placekicker

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

Kickoffs

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

Long Snapper

42 Caden Yates (6-1; 223; RJr.; Argyle, TX)

48 Nolan Akins (6-1; 198; RFr.; Flower Mound, TX)

Holder

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

Kick Returner

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

-or- 83 Braylin Presley (5-6; 170; 5th; Bixby, OK)

Punt Returner

36 Bobby Deal Jr. (6-1; 190; RJr.; El Paso, TX)

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)